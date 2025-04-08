Businessman granted GHC100,000 bail in US visa fraud case 

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GHC100,000 bail with two sureties to businessman Darry Stephen Oppong, 36, accused of fraudulently obtaining GHC221,380 under the guise of securing a U.S. visa.

Oppong denied the charge and was ordered to reappear in court on April 28, 2025.

Police Chief Inspector Dzibordi Nego told the Court, presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah, that the complainant, Emmanuel Aboagye, is a business consultant, while Oppong is a businessman.

Inspector Nego explained that in March, April, September, and October 2024, the complainant was approached by clients seeking assistance to travel to the United States.

Unable to fulfill their requests, Aboagye contacted Oppong, who promised to handle the documentation and demanded GHC221,380 for processing.

Oppong later claimed he handed GHC101,108 to two other individuals, Randy Anderson and Richard Quaye, for processing but retained GHC199,872.

Suspicious of Oppong’s conduct, Aboagye reported the matter to the Police, leading to his arrest.

Investigations revealed that Oppong was not a licensed travel agent.

When cautioned, Oppong admitted to the offense and was arraigned.

GNA