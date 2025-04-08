Blows over late Dr Alhaji Asoma Banda funeral

The Abu Banda Family has publicly distanced itself from the late Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral ceremony being arranged by Alhaji Abdullah Khalifa, also known as Alhaji Abomour, claiming the event is not authorized by either the family or the State.

At a press conference in Accra reported by GNA, Alhaji Mohammed Abu Banda—Head of the Abu Banda Family and Chief of Banda in the Ashanti Region—firmly rejected the ceremony being organized at the State House, stressing that it lacks the family's endorsement.

“I want it to be known that this unauthorised funeral at the State House is not supported by the State nor the family and speaking on behalf of the entire family we are disassociating ourselves from this unauthorised funeral,” he said.

He made it clear that Alhaji Khalifa holds no position within the Abu Banda family and therefore has no authority to act or speak on its behalf.

“I have but one duty as the head of this family, and that is to make sure we observe our religion. That was what my late elder brother requires of me, and I know it is what he would have also wanted,” Alhaji Abu Banda emphasized.

He invited the public to attend the official 40-day funeral service in honour of the late Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda, scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at his mosque in the Airport Residential Area.

“Therefore, we invite anyone who wish to attend the 40 days funeral service for Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda to join us on Thursday the 10th of April 2025 at 10.00 hours here at his mosque in the airport residential area.

“We will be led in prayer by the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and the Quran will be read,” he said.

Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda passed away on March 1, 2025, and, in accordance with his wishes, was laid to rest at the mosque he personally built.

“My brother left his wishes to be buried here in the Mosque that he built in honour of the religion he loved so much. In addition, he requested we prepare his mausoleum for two.

“So that when the time comes his wife of 51 years who he shared his religion with, by name Mrs Cassandra Asoma Banda should be laid to rest next to him,” the Family Head stated.

Alhaji Abu Banda also expressed appreciation to former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, for their presence and support during the burial of the late Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda.