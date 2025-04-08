National Security Operatives uncover ECG meters in uncompleted building, cables in bush

National Security operatives in the Western Region of the Republic of Ghana have reportedly discovered stacks of ECG equipment at two sites in Kansaworado, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region.

According to media reports, the security operatives detected an uncompleted building, where about seven standard-sized drums of fiber and aluminum cables were found stashed at the compound. Additionally, the team uncovered approximately 100 boxes of single-phase meter enclosures, packs of electrical switches, and other electrical tools.

Upon further investigation, it was established that the stock was released by MBH Power to Hegmic Co. Ltd for some electrification works under the Loss Reduction Program (LRP) of the ECG. A supervisor with MBH Power, Evans Lartey, upon interrogation, indicated that the company has documentation covering the said equipment.

“I have documentation for this. We started this project around August 2023,” he said. When asked who supervises his work, Mr. Lartey replied, “We have the District Technical Officers, the District Managers, and the Regional Manager of the ECG, who are aware of this.”

At the second site, an undeveloped land located a few meters from a private residence, had 41 full drums of aluminum cables and five used cables, including bundles of angle iron bars, dumped in the bush.

The owner of the site or the individual who packed the cables there has yet to be identified.

Hashem Tanko Nuhu of the National Security disclosed they had been instructed to confiscate the items for further investigation.

“Our Regional National Security Coordinator will call our head office in Accra for further instructions. We will call ECG to the table. As of now, nobody has owned up to this. We’ve spoken to some residents here, but they seem not to know the actual owners of the items. We are yet to even establish who owns this parcel of land,” he added.

Regarding MBH Power, Mr. Nuhu says the responses offered by the supervisor are dissatisfactory, adding that “the problem we have is how those items got to a private residence.”

In the meantime, a reliable source at the ECG has confirmed that the company has a contractual relationship with MBH Power under the Loss Reduction Program.

The source, however, did not confirm the operational procedures with the storage of electrical supplies at a private residence.

- energynewsafrica