NE/R: Bawumia to commission factory, mosque in Walewale on November 22

  Wed, 20 Nov 2024
WED, 20 NOV 2024

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is set to commission two significant projects in Walewale, North East Region, on Friday, November 22.

The projects include the Walewale Watermelon Factory and a new worship center for Islamic devotees.

In 2019, Dr. Bawumia laid the foundation stone for the watermelon factory's construction. As part of the government's One District One Factory initiative, the Walewale Watermelon Factory is a subsidiary of Champion Foods and Beverages Limited, a Ghanaian-owned company. Upon reaching optimal operation, the factory is expected to produce approximately 10 metric tonnes of watermelon and a variety of juice beverages daily.

The factory is set to provide numerous job opportunities for locals in the watermelon-producing town while contributing to efforts to reduce post-harvest waste.

In addition to the factory, Dr. Bawumia will also commission the newly constructed Walewale Central Mosque, a project he facilitated. The mosque, designed with gender-specific worship chambers and offices, will address the growing needs of worshippers in the area.

The commissioning of the mosque is particularly significant as it coincides with the Friday Jummah prayers, and will be attended by traditional rulers, imams, and worshippers from Walewale and surrounding communities.

