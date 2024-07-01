A-Plus' Abuse Of Socrate Sarfo And Mzgee's Weak Moderation

As a host or moderator of a show, it is your responsibility to conduct the show with decorum and devoid of bias, irrespective of who is on the panel.

However, a businesses man cum politician, A-plus was given a blank cheque to verbally abuse a co-panelist in the person of Socrate Sarfo on UTV's United Showbiz without being reprimanded by the host, MzGee.

A-plus is an outspoken man who speaks truth to power and this has won him a lot of accolades and enemies in equal measure. The firebrand sometimes gets under the skin of his colleagues to diffuse the tension and also to squeeze the truth out. Nevertheless, he sometimes goes overboard, destroying the good motives.

In such instances, there is the need to have a strong-willed host to whip him in line to maintain order and respect for fellow panelists and viewers. This was not the case as witnessed. Socrate erred by telling A-Plus to shut up, but that did not warrant the invectives heaped on him by A-Plus.

To make matters worse, MzGeee was rather seen pleading with A-Plus instead of being stern and insisting on an apology and retraction from A-plus. It should not be seen that the host does not have a firm grip over the show, or else she risks losing the respect she commands.

Insults should not be traded on such a respectable platform or the show should not be allowed to be used to settle personal scores. This is a show that has had men of substance pass through, so such negative vibes would put the show in a bad light.

In this day and age of freedom of speech, no one should be gagged from speaking even if you disagree with the position being shared. You do not also need to descend low to make a point. Seasoning one's words and also showing maturity are the trump cards needed to surmount any challenge of disagreement.

For A-Plus, this is just one of the bad days in the office. Dust yourself off and show maturity by extending the olive branch to Socrate for treating him unfairly. This also should not deter you from being candid with issues but always do with propriety.

Socrate on the other hand should also render an apology to the panelists and viewers for exiting the show. It is heartbreaking to be abused on national television, however he should have stayed on to vehemently make his case. Leaving the show halfway was distasteful.

The days of trial and error are over for MzGee. When she took over the show, there was an initial language barrier, but MzGee is gradually overcoming that challenge. This is the time to own the show and let the panelists know that she is in control of the show, ensuring panelists play by the rules or get kicked out.

The era of disrespect to panelists should be a thing of the past. If the attitude of disrespecting panelists is allowed to fester on such a flagship show, the show will lose discerning viewers who enjoy the rich discourse on the show.