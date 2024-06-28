Ablakwa vs Rev Kusi Boateng: We’re compiling our decision — CHRAJ

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says it is compiling its decision on a petition filed against Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng, Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, over alleged corruption and conflict of interest.

In a statement dated June 27, CHRAJ Principal Registrar Daniel Afetsi said investigations into the material issues raised in the petition, filed by Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, have been concluded except for some outstanding information from one of the respondents.

"Please be additionally informed that the Commission is in the process of compiling its Decision on the matter whilst awaiting the additional information from the 5th Respondent and would communicate its decision thereafter when same is completed," the statement said in part.

Mr Ablakwa's petition had alleged that Rev. Kusi-Boateng, who uses multiple identities including Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, paid his own company, JNS Talent Centre Limited, GH¢2.6 million for no work done.

It also alleged Rev. Kusi-Boateng possessed multiple passports and ID cards with different names and dates of birth.

However, National Cathedral Executive Director Dr Paul Opoku Mensah said the amount was a loan from a board member.

“So, this is not an illegal payment,” Dr Opoku Mensah stated. “This is a documented trail that you can always ask for verification.”

He added: "I really understand the political mistrust in our system, but nonetheless, particularly when it comes from Parliament, you expect a certain due process and when you are suspicious, you ask for verification and clarification.”