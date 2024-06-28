ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ablakwa vs Rev Kusi Boateng: We’re compiling our decision — CHRAJ

Headlines Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Joseph Whittal
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Joseph Whittal

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says it is compiling its decision on a petition filed against Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng, Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, over alleged corruption and conflict of interest.

In a statement dated June 27, CHRAJ Principal Registrar Daniel Afetsi said investigations into the material issues raised in the petition, filed by Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, have been concluded except for some outstanding information from one of the respondents.

"Please be additionally informed that the Commission is in the process of compiling its Decision on the matter whilst awaiting the additional information from the 5th Respondent and would communicate its decision thereafter when same is completed," the statement said in part.

Mr Ablakwa's petition had alleged that Rev. Kusi-Boateng, who uses multiple identities including Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, paid his own company, JNS Talent Centre Limited, GH¢2.6 million for no work done.

It also alleged Rev. Kusi-Boateng possessed multiple passports and ID cards with different names and dates of birth.

However, National Cathedral Executive Director Dr Paul Opoku Mensah said the amount was a loan from a board member.

“So, this is not an illegal payment,” Dr Opoku Mensah stated. “This is a documented trail that you can always ask for verification.”

He added: "I really understand the political mistrust in our system, but nonetheless, particularly when it comes from Parliament, you expect a certain due process and when you are suspicious, you ask for verification and clarification.”

6282024101832-23041q5dcx-img6793.jpeg

6282024101832-vaqdtgfssn-img6792.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

NPP Running Mate: 'No decision made yet, so let's be careful how we describe each other' – Afenyo-Markin on NAPO’s selection NPP Running Mate: 'No decision made yet, so let's be careful how we describe eac...

24 minutes ago

I never mentioned Justice Yonny Kulendi’s name in court – Richard Jakpa I never mentioned Justice Yonny Kulendi’s name in court – Richard Jakpa

55 minutes ago

Bawumia running mate: It might be him or not; his service, work ethics isn't in doubt — Dennis Aboagye 'denies' Napo's candidacy, acknowledges him Bawumia running mate: It might be him or not; his service, work ethics isn't in ...

58 minutes ago

NDC has no heart, love for Free SHS policy — Kwamena Duncan  NDC has no heart, love for Free SHS policy — Kwamena Duncan 

1 hour ago

Withdrawn NDC Assin Central Parliamentary candidate Nurein Shiabu Migyimah NDC withdraws 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary candidate, suspends membership

1 hour ago

Minister of Gender Dakoa Newman Gov’t double grants for households under LEAP, January-February payment begins J...

1 hour ago

Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Joseph Whittal Ablakwa vs Rev Kusi Boateng: We’re compiling our decision — CHRAJ

1 hour ago

Rev Kusi Boateng[left] and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa vs Rev Kusi Boateng: JNS Talent Centre delaying in providing requested i...

1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump[left] and President Joe Biden US presidential debate 2024: Biden failed to defend his disastrous record — Tru...

1 hour ago

June 28: There will be chances of rain over southern Ghana this morning — GMet June 28: There will be chances of rain over southern Ghana this morning — GMet

Just in....
body-container-line