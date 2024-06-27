Why did SSNIT accept Rock City’s US$61million off-the-mark bid? — Ablakwa hits back at Board Chair

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has rebutted claims by SSNIT Board Chair Elizabeth Ohene regarding the sale of its hotels.

In a social media post on Thursday, June 27, Ablakwa listed 10 fundamental issues Elizabeth Ohene allegedly failed to address in her defense of the transaction.

He questioned "why did SSNIT accept Rock City’s bid of US$61million which was way off the mark and very much below SSNIT’s own fair market valuation of the 4 hotels pegged at US$121million?"

Ablakwa also asked: "Why did SSNIT ignore the superior offer of Kwaw Blay’s Spartan Ives which according to former NPP Chairman, Mr. Freddie Blay was between US$150million and US$200million?"

On conflict of interest, the vocal lawmaker who led the #HandsOffOurHotels Demo maintained the sale to Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong's company violated constitutional provisions.

"Hon. Elizabeth Ohene also failed to clarify in what capacity she was writing as she cannot purport to be speaking on behalf of the entire SSNIT board," Ablakwa asserted.

His rebuttal comes after the veteran journalist had, in a column published in the Daily Graphic and titled ‘Coming out of the hotels’, argued the contentious divestiture was clean and transparent.