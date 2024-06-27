ModernGhana logo
Appeals Court hasn't thrown out application against contempt ruling — Rev Kusi Boateng’s lawyers

Headlines Appeals Court hasn't thrown out application against contempt ruling — Rev Kusi Boateng’s lawyers
THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng's lawyers have denied reports claiming the Appeals Court has dismissed his application against a ruling of no contempt against North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, June 26, lawyers for Rev. Kusi Boateng said reports that the Appeals Court has thrown out the case are false.

The lawyers said proceedings at the Appeals Court last week were actually a hearing of preliminary motions and not a determination of the substantive appeal.

"Contrary to the publications and social media reports, there was no application filed at the Court of Appeal or any other court for that matter filed by the Appellant to restrain the Respondent from "discussing him (Appellant) concerning the National Cathedral project," reads part of the statement from Rev. Boateng's legal team.

"Further, the appeal against the ruling dismissing the application for committal for contempt has not been struck out or dismissed. The substantive appeal is yet to be heard by the Court of Appeal," the lawyers said in the statement.

The press release summarized the proceedings of the last two days at the Appeals Court as considering preliminary objections to the panel of judges and an application to strike out grounds of appeal.

It said the substantive appeal is yet to be heard.
Rev. Boateng's lawyers are urging the public to disregard reports that do not reflect the actual court proceedings based on their record.

The case pits Rev. Boateng, who is Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, against Okudzeto Ablakwa over comments the latter made about the national cathedral project.

