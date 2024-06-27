80% Diasporans Endorse John Dramani Mahama

LISTEN

Across the globe today, there is no country where a Ghanaian does not live , and this goes to say Ghanaians have scattered themselves across the planet , with major concentration in Europe and North America.

So in an election year it is fair to sample the views and opinions of our country men and women across the globe to have a fair idea as to what our fellow Ghanaians overseas are saying about our homeland and how or what influence they have in the outcomes of the 2024 elections.

A similar survey done in 2016, amazingly became significant to the outcomes of the elections in that year , and it is important to note that the Diasporan branches of the two major political parties also contributed heavily with some Ghanaians flying over to Ghana to support their parties efforts to win the election. The survey then indicated that over 67% of Ghanaians in the diaspora threw their support for the NPP , and so the results of the election of that year was no surprise to many of us .

2024 elections will be an exciting one , because as it stand a whooping 80% of the views and opinions of Ghanaians in the diaspora goes to favour John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress. From Europe, namely UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain , Italy etc Ghanaian organisations and the various community internet radio platforms all show that Ghanaians in the diaspora are FED UP with the current NPP leadership , with some asking how the same crop of leadership can solve the mess they have plunged our country into.

Ironically in North America, the views and opinions shared through the survey, it became clear that Ghanaians with ties in the NPP are having difficulties accepting the fact that Ghana is in a mess , and that it’s about time for Ghana to have a new leadership. Whereas , Ghanaians in Europe are bold to call out the NPP but saying things like , “The NPP leadership is a failure”, “We can’t believe we voted these overly selfish and corrupt leaders into power”. Etc etc .

The diaspora business community which comprises of Ghanaians living abroad that have or run businesses in Ghana, have all overwhelmingly stated categorically that they are ready to throw their support behind John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and have vowed to also campaign against what they call the “Most Corrupt “ Ghanaian government ever in the fourth republic.

A breakdown of sectors that influence the views and opinions of Ghanaians in the diaspora include , Security, Education, Healthcare, Business Climate, the Economy and above all RESPECT for the average Ghanaian from those leading the country.

With 80% of Ghanaians in the diaspora endorsing the NDC , the 2024 election would one to keep an eye on. Long live Ghana 🇬🇭.

A Dodoo

Social Commentator and Chairperson for the Diasporan Development Network (Holland)