SAC - Simplication, Amplification, and Clarification!

LISTEN

I don’t make Sweeping Generalizations.

When I say a country or society is racist or fascist, it does not mean or imply that every inhabitant therein is a racist or a fascist.

I am not interested in personal pathologies but in the institutions constructed by States to conduct their affairs and carry out their policies.

I studied and lived in Europe and knew from personal experience that it is not every European person who is racist or fascist.

That said, there’s no denying the fact that all European countries are institutionally racist!

Most of them are also fascist.

The argument that one part of Europe is more racist than others is made only by those for whom the telling of the truth is an encumbrance.

As Fanon told us: A society is either racist or it is not.

The argument that citizens of racist and fascist countries are also powerless victims doesn’t hold water for me. That European racism has flourished for over five centuries should tell that it’s a pathological problem that has been consciously allowed to transform into a cultural praxis.

A recent article by Chelsea Ngoc Minh Nguyen a UN Economic Development expert titled: “Gaza, Ukraine, and the Moral Bankruptcy of the “Rules-Based Order” was a bit longish but very interesting.

It is in the last paragraph that we find what people like myself have been saying all these years. Why do people in the West think that the rest of humanity finds Western values so adorable that they must be imposed by force?

Here: “At stake now is not only Ukraine’s and Palestine’s national survival but the survival of international law and anything that is left of basic human decency. The violence and brutality of the last two years must prompt all of us — whether in the Global South or North, East or West — to enter into an honest and thorough introspection about the kind of world that we want to live in. What kind of geopolitics, notions of sovereignty, human rights, and legality are needed to overcome today’s challenges? Otherwise, we will slip ever closer towards the abyss of a more violent, nihilistic, and soulless world, in which the weak are crushed in the interests of the powerful few.” - https://www.rosalux.de/en/news/id/52087/gaza-ukraine-and-the-moral-bankruptcy-of-the-rules-based-order

Several questions that Westerners appear never to ask themselves include: Who joined the West to create the so-called Rule Based Order?

Who appointed them as spokespeople for humanity?

To borrow the Chinese official phraseology, what qualifications exactly do Westerners have to make them so pompous and so arrogant to give themselves the right to lecture, Hector and to berate?

What gave the right to that shortish intellectual dwarf who heads the US Department of State, Tony Blinken, the right to dictate things to anyone? He not only looks perpetually disheveled, and distressed, he is ill-mannered, uncultured, and uncouth, obviously a product of poor education and poorer culture.

What makes it impossible for Westerners to live and let live?

Why are Westerners who believe in their inherent superiority so unwilling to engage with the rest of the world on an even playing field without stacking the deck in their favor?

Why are Westerners so forgetful of what one of their thinkers told them sometimes ago, viz: “The West won the world not by the superiority of its ideas or values or religion (to which few members of other civilizations were converted) but rather by its superiority in applying organized violence. Westerners often forget this fact; non-Westerners never do.” - Professor Samuel P. Huntington, “The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order (1996)

I hope that I did not distress you with my questions!