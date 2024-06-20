Students urge gov’t to address CETAG’s needs to end strike

Students at public Colleges of Education across the country are calling on the government to urgently address the ongoing strike by the College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

As the strike enters third day, the students are increasingly concerned about the impact it is having on their academic progress.

The students expressed their support for their tutors' demands for better working conditions and remuneration but urged the government to take immediate action to address the issues.

They lamented the non-provision of course outlines for the semester, which has left them unprepared for mid-semester exams.

The students fear that the strike will lead to a delay in completing their programs — affecting their future prospects.

They called on the government to engage in a dialogue with CETAG to resolve the impasse, emphasizing that their education should be a priority.

"We are the future of this country, and our education should be a priority," they said. "We urge the government to take our concerns seriously and find a solution to this strike."

The students in an interview with this reporter on Thursday June 20, 2024 said they are hopeful that their voices will be heard, and a solution will be found soon.