Obuasi Senior High Tech School wins 2024 Ashanti Renewable Energy Challenge

Students of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School have won the 2024 Western North Regional Renewable Energy Challenge Competition, recently held at the Kumasi Anglican Senior High Technical School campus.

The winning project demonstrated a water purification system designed to address pollution in areas affected by illegal mining. The team scored 83.5 points to secure first place, while Yaa Asantewaa Girls came second with 78.2 points, Armed Forces placed third with 69.5 points, and Kumasi Wesley Girls came fourth with 69 points.

Obuasi Sec Tech will represent the Ashanti region at the zonal level.

The challenge, organized by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), was themed: “Application of Renewable Energy Technologies in Solving Land Degradation and Water Pollution.” It aims to inspire students to develop innovative skills, ideas, and projects to transform the energy sector, particularly focusing on land and water conservation in Ghana.

Mr. Francis Nchor, the Coordinator for the Obuasi Sec Tech team, credited their victory to hard work and intense preparation. He commended the Headmaster, Ernest Wiafe, for his support and expressed gratitude to the organizers, sponsors, teachers, and students for their contributions.

The Obuasi Sec Tech Project

The project offers a sustainable solution for water purification, using innovative technologies to meet the critical demand for clean water. The system features four micro turbines that generate electrical energy by harnessing the kinetic energy of flowing water, powering the purification process.

The purification process begins with the removal of scum and sludge in the primary stage. The clarified water is then transferred to secondary purification tanks where chemicals such as lead, arsenic, and nitrate are removed. An aeration tank oxygenates the water to facilitate bacterial treatment and stabilization. A monitoring tank, equipped with turbidity and pH sensors, ensures water quality and chemical levels are within acceptable ranges.

Test results showed an initial turbidity value of 4 NTU and a pH value of 12, which significantly decreased to 0.9 NTU and 8.7, respectively, after purification. This indicates a remarkable improvement in water quality. The clean water is then pumped back into the river, effectively addressing the issue of water pollution.