NDC vows to end NPP's 20-year rule in Assin South

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin South constituency of the Central region has reaffirmed its commitment to breaking the 24-year rule of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to regain power in the constituency.

Mr. Thomas Cobbinah, the Constituency Chairman of the NDC stated that during their extensive visits to various electoral areas alongside their Parliamentary Candidate Mr. Stephen Kofi Baidoo, they received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

He emphasized that the NPP's implementation of a 24-hour economy has resonated with many voters in the constituency.

Mr. Cobbinah highlighted the PC's vision for the constituency, which aims to engage the youth in free apprenticeship programs for skills and vocational training, with the ultimate goal of generating wealth and alleviating poverty in the community.

The chairman underscored that the NPP's political dominance in the region for over two decades has perpetuated poverty and hindered the development of essential infrastructure needed to enhance the quality of life for the residents.

He stressed that the NDC possesses viable solutions to liberate the people from the multitude of challenges stemming from the NPP's governance.

He urged voters to cast their ballots in favor of the NDC for a brighter future.