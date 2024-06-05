Nana Frema Busia: Ghana's Shocking Politics

LISTEN

Ghana is without apt leadership

H. E Akufo Addo has lost Radar

In a menacing Danquaist raid.

Like the new train on test drive, which crashed

He cannot see or hear the evil

in a sinking NPP dented ship

Officiating a scandal a day

In a corrupt reign

Puts Ghana in abject disarray

It is not the way to hold sway

Or "break the so called Eight"

With red marks of fail

All over NPP governance tray

As though it were doomsday

Has the" guy guy Presido" not lost moral compass?

Wrong doers are giving a pass

With high marks

Or elevated in Office for incompetence

There is corruption sophistry and mafia artifice

The law is also such a manipulated jackass

So far so verily sad

There appears no principled creed

Just incessant greed with speed

The Presidential pledge

to save the national purse

Has reversed into insider deals

And acquisitions like a ritual curse

There is a surreal cruise without controls

Akin to criminal kin pins in disguise

As though in a power plane

With the main aim

To eat the entire national pie

For Ghana to die.

Sole sourcing and dubious new companies are part of sickening meals

With crookish aides on defensive parades by all means

When will they have Enough

They care Not

The cedi is on fire

The economy is dire

There is such public ire

A G Godfred Dame should sink in his legal quagmire

Be sacked or resign and face disciplinary rigour

But he is standing akimbo

With SC's Yonny Kulendi who should be in judicial limbo

All is not as ought

Arms of governance fused

And infused with confusion

Must be refused

How Any Lawyer Can NOT

be subject to ethical sanction

Is an illogical futile debate!

So Reprobate!

We should be aghast

Ongoing Hapennings are beyond disgust

NPP loyalists defending the indefensible

Are like pests

With parochial quests

Obeying political behest

Not one bit in the national interest or bequest

NDC rallying on the Trail

Are in a noisy wail

Singing loudly that NDC's Sins

Comparatively look dim

In incompetence and corruption equalization

For PR consumption!

Mosquito General Asiedu Nketia

"Who said Tweaa"

Is poised to bite

" boot for boot" with sound bites

Something is not sealed Airtight

As calls for dismissals, mistrials and reprisals

Await Judicial Insight

Which is no trite

Didnt someone in NDC's hidden enclave

Get us trash as ambulance?

This confounds

Whoever did this, must be found

And held to ultimate Account

Despite AG Dame's alleged dummy mishap

And unethical self_Trap

It is Ghana that must win this wild legal ride

We need release from IMF and reckless debt_ cave.

Meanwhile

Veep Dr. Bawumia, the uncovered driver's mate

Who theorised us into an economic desert

Is Nevertheless

Eating an enabled Presidential candidacy as sweet dessert

With a digital spoon before our soiled eyes

Thinking we are not awake from a hunger cage

After stabbing us with high sounding lies.

Is it not rather too late?

To yearn to scoop votes he has not truly earned?

We are injured and Irate

Ghana is a a sorry state

All this while

Let us check the violence wires

Local mercenaries are on hire

No "ogyakromian" life should be on the line

In an NPP/NDC election landmine

Right thinking Ghanaians

Are in dumsor but not without Power!

" Yen gye yen Oman"

We must not sit tight

We must join hands to fight

For what is right

Ghana's democracy is frail

Our Constitution is rather ill

Justice is in jail

Freedom is in Pain

Corruption is hearty and hail

When, What, Who

Will hold politriksters at bay

From the loot and gain

And cause the nation to exhale

" Nti yen ara asaase yi nie"

We need galloping developmental sunny Rays

So let us ACT and surely Pray

For wholesome political days.

Copyright: June 5, 2024

Email : busiafordemocracy@yahoo,com