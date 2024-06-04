Ghana Kidney Association applauds free dialysis initiative, calls for permanent solution

LISTEN

The Ghana Kidney Association (GKA) has commended the government’s decision to provide free dialysis sessions to kidney patients under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) but urged the government to make the support permanent.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) recently announced that patients under 18 and over 60 years old will receive all eight dialysis sessions per month for free, effective June 1 to December 2024. Meanwhile, patients between 19 and 59 years old will receive two free dialysis sessions per month.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ghana Kidney Association expressed appreciation for the initiative but called on the government to extend the support to all patient categories and make it a permanent feature of the NHIS. They highlighted the critical need for consistent and comprehensive care for all kidney patients.

The Association also urged the government to pass the draft legislative framework for organ transplants into law, stating that it is the most cost-effective kidney replacement therapy. They believe that a robust legal framework is essential to advance kidney health and transplantation services in Ghana.

The GKA raised concerns about prompt reimbursement for the services, citing previous delays in NHIA payments. They emphasized that timely reimbursements are crucial for the sustainability of the free dialysis initiative and the overall health system.

Read their full statement below;