Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win Needs To Tone Down

The history of the Ghana Movie Industry, especially Kumawood, can not be written without giving prominence to the vital role played by comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

The versatile actor almost always delivers his roles effortlessly. No matter one's state of mind, his movie will put one in a mood of uncontrollable laughter.

The man of many parts veered into music, and he has not performed badly. He has released a few bangers that attest to his unique creative acumen.

His entrepreneurial skills are also not in doubt. He has done well for himself by establishing a basic school that is flourishing. Per his humble beginnings, establishing a school is the best he can offer the society.

However, for some reason, Lil Win is gradually becoming notorious for delinquent acts. He seems to be intolerant to dissenting views. He would rather resort to invectives should one give him the slightest indication of disagreement.

His public denigration of fellow actress, Martha Ankomah was unnecessary to say the least. In an interview on Asempa FM, Martha Ankomah made it known that one of the reasons she does not want to collaborate with Kumawood individuals is the use of witchcraft themes.

She however opined that she previously enjoyed Kumawood movies, but witchcraft themes do not excite her anymore. This assertion did not go down well with Lil Win who decided to slight her.

Lil Win did well by collaborating with some Nollywood stars on his latest movie, "A Country Called Ghana". It is one of the routes to explore if one wants to make gains in a bigger market. He again went ballistic by threatening Kwadwo Sheldon and his team not to show up for the premiere as a result of critiquing the movie. This is in bad taste and must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

Prior to the premiere of his latest movie, the actor was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of a 3-year -old boy. In as much as preparations were far advanced for the premiere, it could have been postponed as a sign of respect for the family involved.

To make a bad situation worse, his management issued a hollow press statement shielding the actor from blame and public outcry. The sheer justification by claiming no knowledge of the extent of damage caused the bereaved family, and stating that the actor, manager and bouncer also suffered life-threatening injuries smacks of arrogance.

The law enforcement agencies have justifiably arrested and processed him for the court to decide his fate. Such cases should not be toyed with, and justice must be served irrespective of who is involved.

Lil Win has to be told some home truths that he is a brand, father and a mentor people look up to, so he can not flare up, make despicable comments at the slightest provocation or disagreement. It is time to correct all the wrongs and forever live beyond reproach.