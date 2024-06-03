Give Samini His Flowers

Since he burst onto the music scene with the stage name Batman and later transitioned to Samini, he has never fallen short of serving music lovers hit after hit songs.

He virtually featured on any hit song in the early 2000s. His verse on a song at the time guaranteed success. Many wondered if he would chalk same success with his solo album. But, Samini proved himself worthy with his maiden album, ''Dankwasere'' which had multiple hit songs with Linda leading the pack. He further wowed his followers with super hit songs year after year.

He swept nearly all awards that came his way on the local scene and crowned it with the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award, establishing himself as an impregnable force in Ghana and beyond.

To further consolidate his status as the best, he mastered the art of performing with a live band. With the exception of the legendary Amakye Dede, Samini is currently incomparable when it comes to live performances. Audiences always have their money's worth anytime he is on the bill to perform, with patrons standing, dancing and singing along during his electric performances.

Another peculiarity about him is his willingness to hone the skills of early-career artistes. Many stars in their prime will relegate such artistes and rather focus on themselves, but Samini decided to extend a helping hand to the likes of Kaakie, Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata.

Also, he did not impede their progress. It is difficult for some mentors to give their mentees all the support to flourish, especially when they are competing for the same spotlight. He needs all the adulations for not stifling the growth of these artistes even when it became evident that some may outshine him in future.

Today, Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata are huge as a result of the push Samini gave them. It is refreshing to note that, these two artistes have not turned their backs on the hand that once fed them by always acknowledging the role he played in establishing their careers.

As human as he is, he may have stepped on some toes which did not go down well with the recipients of his imperfections. For instance, he talking down some Ghanaian World Cup songs, his self-entitlement posturing in his dealings with Sarkodie and a host of others shows he is human after all and must be forgiven.

That notwithstanding, Samini is an icon who has contributed immensely to the development of the music industry in Ghana. Ghanaians must ceaselessly celebrate his craft.

Until he draws his last breath, he must write a book as regards how he has survived and remained relevant in the ever-evolving Ghana music industry.