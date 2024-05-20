Akufo-Addo meets parliamentary leadership to discuss issues of national concern

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, May 20, 2024, met with the leadership of Parliament to discuss pertinent national issues.

The issues discussed included recent impasse between the Presidency and Parliament, how best for the House to work harmoniously even though they come from different ideological backgrounds, amongst other important topics.

The interactions were not only healthy but also fruitful as both sides of the House aired their concerns about raging issues affecting not only the Legislature and the Executive but Ghanaians in their entirety.

This engagement was attended by Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, First Deputy Chief Whip Habib Iddrisu and Second Deputy Chief Whip Alex Tetteh Djomobuah.

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato-Forson led his team and was accompanied by His Deputy, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza who is the Minority Chief Whip, First Deputy Minority Whip Ahmed Ibrahim and Hon. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, Second Deputy Minority Whip.

The meeting with the leadership of Parliament by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is historic since it is the first time in the Fourth Republic that a President has met with the leadership of both Majority and Minority.