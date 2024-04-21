'Empty, noise maker' NPP's Obiri Boahen should stop the 'brutum fulmen' and go to court — Denkyirahemaa

The Office of the Denkyirahemaa of the good people of Denkyira Traditional Area has reacted to alleged attacks on Queen Mother, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III by Nana Obiri Boahen, a private legal practitioner and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 19, 2024 and signed by Lawyer E. K. Nanah, the Office of the Denkyirahemaa noted that the revered Queen is unaware of any imaginary war with renowned Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen to warrant such attacks on her.

The statement indicated that if Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has any beef with the Denkyirahemaa, whether personal or in his professional capacity, one would expect that he would go to court, file processes and ensure same is duly served on the Denkyirahemaa rather than indulge in a public trial.

Below is the full statement:

RE- OBIRI BOAHEN "ATTACKS" DENKNYIRAHEMAA

The attention of the office of the Denkyirahemaa has been drawn to a publication of a story on the above title published by www.mordenghana.com news portal.

The office of the Denkyirahemaa wishes to state that the revered Queenmother of Denkyira, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III is unaware of any such imaginary war with the renowned lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen to warrant such so-called "attacks".

If indeed the experienced lawyer has a beef with the Denkyirahemaa, whether personal or in his professional duties, one would expect that he would go to court, file his processes and ensure that the processes are duly served on the Denkyirahemaa instead of indulging in public trial which would neither inure to the benefit of his clients nor to his own reputation as a renowned lawyer of his standing.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Denkyirahemaa is never aware of any such things the lawyer is alluding to in the publications. She is minded by ensuring peace and unity in the Denkyiraman. And such trivialities would not distract her.

We will advise the learned Lawyer to go by the prescribed procedure in addressing legal and traditional or chieftaincy issues instead of airing such empty noises which lawyers of his ilk call "brutum fulmen", unless he is blowing his top to attract undeserved attention which would not serve his clients ' interest.

Respectfully, let the renowned lawyer know that this is not partisan politics, please. Thank you.

Signed

Lawyer E. K. Nanah