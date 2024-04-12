ModernGhana logo
Thirty-eight years (1986–2021) of HIV/AIDS in Ghana

By Franck Obimpeh
Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is an acquired defect of the cellular immunity associated with the infection by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The disease has reached pandemic proportion and has been considered a public health concern. This study is aimed at analyzing the trend of HIV/AIDS research in Ghana.

Interpretation
This model provides a comprehensive and flexible use of evidence to estimate state-level HIV seroprevalence for Ghana using program data and adjusting for explanatory variables. Thus, investment in program data for HIV surveillance will provide reliable estimates for HIV sub-national monitoring and improve planning and interventions for epidemiologic control.

Method
We used the various database to a conduct bibliometric analysis of HIV/AIDS-related research in Ghana from 1986 to 2024 employing “HIV”, “AIDS”, “acquired immunodeficiency syndrome”, “Human immunodeficiency virus”, and “Ghana” as search description. The most common bibliometric indicators were applied for the selected publications.

Result
The number of scientific research articles retrieved for HIV/AIDS-related research in Ghana was has been comprehensive.

Trend in HIV/AIDS research in Ghana is increasing yet evolving. Four articles were retracted while two had an expression of concern.

Conclusion
The growth of scientific literature in HIV/AIDS-related research in Ghana was found to be high and increasing. However, the hotspot analysis still shows more unexplored grey areas in future

The HIV epidemic enters its fifth decade amid a global pandemic that has overloaded health care systems and constrained access to life-saving services. Meanwhile, rising poverty, mental health issues, and abuse are increasing children and women’s risk of infection,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Unless we ramp up efforts to resolve the inequalities driving the HIV epidemic, which are now exacerbated by COVID-19, we may see more children infected with HIV and more children losing their fight against AIDS.”

