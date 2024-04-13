ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Agbogbloshie toxic effects causes respiratory illnesses

By Frank Owusu Obimpeh
Article Agbogbloshie toxic effects causes respiratory illnesses
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Research has proven over the years that the Agbogbloshie toxic area that is notorious for toxic electronic e-waste has caused respiratory illnesses and people over the years lived with it according to Julius Fobil, a professor at the University of Ghana’s School of Public Health, who carried out a study of the health of e-waste recyclers between 2016 and 2018.

According to a UN report published year by year, around 50 million tons of electronic waste, or e-waste, is being thrown away each year. That figure is projected to double by 2050. At the same time, only 20 percent of e-waste is thought to be recycled appropriately. The rest “ends up in landfill, or is disposed of by informal workers in poor conditions,” the UN found.

"There are skin diseases and ailments [at Agbogbloshie], but the worst problem here is respiratory illnesses because the amount of pollution here is so high,” said Julius Fobil, a professor at the University of Ghana’s School of Public Health.

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to get access to modern electronic devices appetite for electronics keeps growing, preventing the illegal dumping of electronic waste and the devastating impact it has on places like Agbogbloshie will prove an even greater challenge if we are to address health issues seriously.

Ghana now imports about 250,000 tons of secondhand electronics a year, according to a 2011 study coordinated under the Basel Convention, an international treaty that since 1989 has forbidden developed nations from carrying out unauthorized dumping of e-waste in less developed countries.

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

VR: Trucks of smuggled cocoa beans intercepted at Kpando Torkor V/R: Trucks of smuggled cocoa beans intercepted at Kpando Torkor

43 minutes ago

Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu NPP parliamentary primary as Nyantakyi gets 35 votes Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu NPP parliamentary primary as Nyantakyi gets 35 votes

46 minutes ago

Serwaa Amihere's leaked video is cyber bullying - Counsellor Forson Serwaa Amihere's leaked video is cyber bullying - Counsellor Forson

2 hours ago

We shall summon the minister to answer deceptions on the performance tracker — Kofi Adams "We shall summon the minister to answer deceptions on the performance tracker" ...

2 hours ago

Third tranche US360m will further boost Ghanas reserve – Dr Addison Third tranche US$360m will further boost Ghana’s reserve – Dr Addison

2 hours ago

Ghana and Ukraine strengthen bilateral ties with opening of first consulate in Accra Ghana and Ukraine strengthen bilateral ties with opening of first consulate in A...

2 hours ago

Stop launching trackers and address your abysmal performance – Edem Agbana to NPP Stop launching trackers and address your abysmal performance – Edem Agbana to NP...

3 hours ago

Nana Akomea left and John Mahama Free laptops for students: Your behaviour is inappropriate, unbecoming of a form...

3 hours ago

Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen 2024 election: The 'butterfly' should forget it; Ashanti Region will always love...

3 hours ago

Performance tracker is vague – IMANI Africa Performance tracker is vague – IMANI Africa

Just in....
body-container-line