03.04.2024 Social News

Ghanaians will deny you a job if you’re very conscious; they prefer hypocrites — Bongo Ideas

Cyber bully, Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas, has revealed the challenges he faces due to his outspoken and critical stance on societal and political issues in Ghana.

In an interview with Captain Smart on the ‘Onua Maakye’ show, Bongo Ideas expressed his belief that his unreserved criticisms have led to widespread dislike towards him, resulting in brands hesitating to work with him.

According to him, Ghanaians tend to favour praise singers than those who speak truthfully and conscientiously.

"In Ghana, they like bootlickers and hypocrites, so if you are very conscious about what you do, they do not want to work with you.

“Because of what I do, brands do not want to work with me because they do not want me to come back later and talk about them," Bongo Ideas remarked during the interview.

Regarding his views on political leadership, Bongo Ideas expressed his dislike for President Nana Akufo-Addo's persona and leadership style.

"I have not said I don’t like him, I said I am not attracted to him because I don’t see anything about him that I am attracted to. For me, I have read about him and his background and nothing attracts me," he clarified.

Bongo Ideas's outspoken nature has occasionally landed him in trouble.

I am not attracted to Akufo Addo’s personality. Most brands avoid associating with me because of what I do and say - Albert Nat Hyde (Bongo Ideas)#TV3GH via 📹: @OnuaTV pic.twitter.com/1tW0mXCgia — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 3, 2024

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

