‘A nurse can also give medical advice but they're underrated’ — Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has opined on the importance of consulting nurses along with doctors for medical guidance.

In a post via X on Thursday, March 21, Musk asserted that a nurse can also offer medical advice just as doctors do.

However, he noted nurses are normally seen as people whose roles in the health sector are of no use.

"When sending medical advice, ask your doctor, but also ask an experienced nurse. Nurses are underrated,” he wrote.

Roles of doctors and nurses:

While doctors focus on diagnosis and treatment, nurses are on the frontlines of patient care.

Nurses are with patients throughout their hospital stay, monitoring symptoms and progress round the clock.

Doctors direct overall care and manage complex cases. But nurses handle much of the day-to-day care tasks like administering medicine, checking vitals, and ensuring comfort.

The complementary roles reflect the different training that doctors and nurses receive.

Doctors are said to undergo graduate medical education focusing on pathology, while nurses receive undergraduate training centred around hands-on care delivery.

Both are necessary for a high functioning healthcare system, with nurses as the backbone of inpatient care.