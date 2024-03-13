Modern Ghana logo
‘Volunteers at African Games sleeping in darkness, asked to pay for own electricity’ — Ablakwa

Headlines North Tongu MP, Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif
Hundreds of volunteers working at the ongoing 13th African Games in Ghana are reportedly sleeping in darkness for over four days and have been asked by authorities to purchase their own electricity.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, revealed in a social media post on Wednesday, March 13, that volunteers at the continental multi-sport event have no electricity in their accommodation.

"Hundreds of his volunteers are without prepaid credits and have been sleeping in darkness at the games for more than 4 days. Disgracefully, these volunteers have been asked by authorities to purchase their own electricity," Ablakwa wrote on X.

The lawmaker attached distress messages purportedly sent by the volunteers to Sports Ministry officials complaining about the lack of electricity.

Ablakwa slammed Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif for "bragging that he's organized the best African Games" while volunteers sleep in darkness and heat.

"A US$243million tournament is unable to pay for prepaid credits, and yet the Minister is demanding praise. I reiterate that Ghana’s hosting of the 13th African Games is the next big scandal," the North Tongu MP added.

Over 4,000 athletes from over 50 African nations are participating in the Games, which are being held in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

The games will end on March 24.
The event is also serving as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

