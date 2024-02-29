Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo's 'no dumsor' claims inaccurate; we've cut power to Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast due to low power — Dr. Donkor

1 HOUR AGO

Former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor has challenged President Akufo-Addo's claim of a stable power supply for the past seven years.

Dr. Donkor disputes the President's "no dumsor" assertions, indicating that the country is facing low generational capacity.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo emphasised his government's bold achievements in managing the energy sector, which has resulted in a steady supply of power.

“Mr Speaker, between 2012 and early 2017, there was nothing more demoralising than the phenomenon we called Dumsor.

“It was symptomatic of a dysfunctional system, and it caused widespread depression among businesses and households.

“After that experience, my government was determined that DUMSOR would not be inflicted upon Ghana and Ghanaians under an NPP government, and I am glad to be able to say, SO FAR, SO GOOD, we have managed to keep the lights on these last seven (7) years, even in the midst of a financial crisis. We have managed the energy sector with discipline and expertise, to avoid a repetition of the hardships inflicted on Ghanaians some years ago,” he stated.

In reaction, a former power minister under the former Mahama administration Dr. Donkor indicated that Ghana's electricity exports to neighbouring countries have suffered as a result of the country's failure to generate adequate power.

"The government can lay claim that there has not been load shedding, which is not accurate. Indeed, two days ago, we were shedding 600 megawatts at peak, and we have consistently shed load in the last month.

"In fact, our exports to Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast have been cut because we have not been able to generate enough power, and every Ghanaian will testify to that,” Dr. Donkor stated during an interaction with journalists in Parliament.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

