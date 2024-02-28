Modern Ghana logo
Find a clever way to distance yourself from some of your failed policies; you're in a tight situation — Prof Agyeman-Duah to Bawumia

Prof Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a renowned governance expert and former United Nations Advisor on Governance, has commented on the economic issues Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate for 2024 is facing.

According to Prof Agyeman-Duah, Dr. Bawumia is in a difficult position as he tries to separate himself from some failed policies of the current administration.

The governance expert noted Dr. Bawumia's difficulties in distancing himself from the country's present economic condition, which has been the focus of public debate.

Prof Agyeman-Duah's statements follow President Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, during which he accepted responsibilities for the economic troubles.

He sought to absorb Dr. Bawumia from any blame indicating that government appointees and officials play advisory roles.

President Akufo-Addo said, “It would be an unwise President that would pretend to have all the answers, and refuse the advice of his officials, but the fact remains that the President holds the executive power.”

In reaction, Prof Agyeman-Duah stated, “His [President Akufo-Addo] vice president, with whom he has ruled the country for eight years, is seeking to be president and the public and himself know that there are so many policies of his government that have not been satisfying to the public and of course, he works together with the vice president."

"For Dr. Bawumia to succeed at breaking the 'eight' for the NPP, he would need to devise different strategies," Prof Agyeman-Duah remarked.

He stressed that Dr. Bawumia, in seeking the presidency, must find a clever way to distance himself from some of the failed policies of the current administration.

“But seeking the presidency, the vice president has to find a clever way to distance himself from some of the failed policies," he intimated.

He added, “It is a dilemma for any vice president seeking the office of the president while the incumbent is still in office."

The governance expert acknowledged the dilemma Dr. Bawumia faces, stating, "I think [Dr.] Bawumia is in a very tight situation because, on one hand, he cannot publicly denounce the policies of the president of which he was part, and at the same time, he is aware that certain policies have not been very good, and he cannot carry that to the campaign trail."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

