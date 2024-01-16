E/R: Akuapem-Mamfe re-enacts ancient tradition at annual Ohum Festival 

The Chiefs and people of Akuapem-Mamfe in the Eastern Region have re-enacted an ancient tradition called “Asafosa” at a colourful durbar during this year's Ohum Festival.

The ancient tradition, where the chiefs and people of Mamfe, divisional chiefs from the Akuapem Traditional Area and dignitaries, drank palm wine from a single traditional pot to relive the traditions of their forebears, was a sight to behold.

As part of the process, which forms part of the activities to celebrate the Ohum Festival, the chiefs and clan heads, as well as the queens and dignitaries each brings a pot containing fresh palm wine, which is poured into a giant pot after which libation is poured.

Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, the Chief of Mamfe and Akuapem Kyidomhene, first drank the palm wine before everyone else was served, amid drumming and dancing.

'Asafosa' is a sign that none of the chiefs or people has any ill feeling towards one another and they have all united for a common purpose.

Traditional accounts show that the ritual was birthed some 500 years ago and was re-enacted 10 years ago by the chiefs and people of Mamfe, which was repeated this year.

The celebration brought together all the divisional chiefs of Akuapem or their representatives and some sub-chiefs from other paramouncies, including Akwamu, indegenes as well as politicians.

Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, who sat in state to exchange pleasantries with the chiefs and visitors, explained that the tradition demonstrated unity and togetherness on which development hinged.

He said education was the bedrock of development, hence the Traditional Council had invested in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to ensure that no one was left behind in the pursuit of development.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Lotteries Authority, Mr Sammy Awuku, for supporting educational infrastructure in the area as well as to MTN and others, who had partnered with the Traditional Council to improve the standards of education in the area.

Mr Awuku, Nana Adwoa Awindor, Mr Antwi Boasiako, a former Eastern Regional Minister, and Mrs Ivy Owusu, the Regional Director of Education on behalf of the Education Minister, were among those who brought pots of palm wine to support the festival.

