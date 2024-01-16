Modern Ghana logo
I made a million pounds at age 21; follow my investment track record — Cheddar advises

At only 21 years old, Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force political movement, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar claims he made over one million British pounds through entrepreneurial ventures in London's telecommunications industry and scrap metal trading.

Now a 2024 presidential candidate, Cheddar as he is affectionately known says his success story at a young age should be used to inspire young Ghanaians and startup businesses for the country's economic development.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi TV's 'Point of View' program on Monday, January 15, the New Force leader recounted how he used 20,000 pounds from his London earnings to invest in a nightclub back home in Ghana.

That single investment yielded a huge return of 75,000 US dollars, according to Nana Kwame Bediako.

"I made a million pounds at the age of 21 in London out of telecommunication & scraps. I brought 20,000 pounds to Ghana to invest in a night club & made 75,000 dollars back," he stated.

"People should follow my track record because I started investment at a very young age and what happens when you invest, the money goes away so you feel like you are broke again. It makes you hungry," Nana Kwame Bediako advised.

Nana Kwame Bediako is a renowned businessman and philanthropist who founded Kwarleyz Group, a leading real estate, finance and property management company with operations across West Africa.

Bediako is also the developer of two major real estate projects in Ghana, Wonda World Estate and the proposed Petronia City development.

Through his New Africa Foundation, he focuses on supporting less fortunate children by providing medical aid, nutritional assistance and educational opportunities.

