Bawku Naba urges divisional chiefs to protect environment, enskins Moog-Naba

The Zugraan of Kusaug Traditional Area Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II in the Upper East Region has urged his Divisional chiefs and subjects to prevent and protect the increasing bushfires and deforestation in the traditional area.

This comes after reports suggest most of the districts in the region have recorded rising bushfires.

Zugraan Bawku Naba made the call at the 36th annual Samanpiid festival of chiefs and people of Kusaug in Bawku.

In response to the increasing concerns about climate change, the Zug-Raan has enskinned a Moog-Naba, the Chief in charge of forestry, natural resources and environmental protection.

He is assigned the role of educating the people on the control and prevention of bush burning and other issues related to environmental degradation.

"I urge all my chiefs and people and all the relevant agencies to give him the needed support to discharge his duties successfully," he stated.

Naba Azoka II called on his divisional and subchiefs to assist in preventing the canker by enskinning chiefs in charge of forestries.

Naba Azoka II further called on government to compensate victims of the Garu military brutality.