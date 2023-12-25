Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Declining tertiary transition rate despite free SHS — Kofi Asare

Education Kofi Executive Director of Africa Education Watch
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kofi Executive Director of Africa Education Watch

Ghana's tertiary enrollment rate continues to fall despite the implementation of the free senior high school (SHS) policy, according to education think tank Africa Education Watch.

In a Facebook post, the group's Executive Director Kofi Asare shared statistics of a drop in the percentage of students transitioning from SHS to tertiary studies.

He wrote: "The second batch of free SHS graduates completed WASSCE in 2021 with 446k candidates, of which 164k (36%) entered tertiary in 2021/22. The 2022 data suggests that some 280k SHS graduates could not proceed to tertiary that year."

Kofi Asare attributed the declining transition rate to financing challenges for needy students.

He noted the Student Loan Scheme (SLS) is inadequate as "The average student loan of GHC 2,000/year can only finance the cost of tertiary education for two months-It costs about GHC 15k a year to study at tertiary."

To improve this situation, the education advocate wants the SLS "re-positioned to first support needy prospective tertiary students to become tertiary students; Pay economically responsive amounts as loans."

He emphasized that more must be done given Ghana's goal of reaching a 40% gross tertiary enrollment rate by 2030.

“However, we cannot improve secondary-tertiary transition as value addition to free SHS if the posture and financing mechanisms of the SLS are not recalibrated,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Food and Agricultureleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Bryan Acheampong deserve accolades for role in reducing food prices — Franklin C...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Government priotizing teacher trainee allawa over much-needed infrastructures — ...

2 hours ago

Kofi Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Declining tertiary transition rate despite free SHS — Kofi Asare

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Yuletide: May the coming year bring us closer to our vision of a prosperous nati...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana Yuletide: Let the merry go around to everyone including the needy — Bawumia to G...

2 hours ago

Santa costumes made an appearance at beaches, ski slopes and streets around the world. By DAVID GRAY AFP Pope calls for end to Gaza war as world celebrates Christmas

2 hours ago

AFP - DENIS SASSOU GUEIPEUR Chad votes "Yes" to new junta-backed constitution

4 hours ago

President, Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I will use the last year of my stay in office to create a prosperous nation for...

4 hours ago

Celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly, feed those who are hungry – Akufo-Addo urge Ghanaians Celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly, feed those who are hungry – Akufo-Ad...

4 hours ago

Merry Christmas; let's reflect on the opportunity we have to Build the Ghana we want together – Mahama to Ghanaians Merry Christmas; let's reflect on the opportunity we have to Build the Ghana we ...

Just in....
body-container-line