Partner govt to address labour issues - Akufo-Addo to GEA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for a strategic partnership with the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) to identify and address pertinent issues impeding the country’s socioeconomic development.

He said in the quest to develop an inclusive and prosperous nation, the government and the private sector must work together to achieve this common goal.

Speaking at the Commissioning of an ultra-modern building for the GEA in Accra, President Akufo-Addo appealed to the GEA to continue to collaborate with the government and organised labour “to identify and address all national business and labour issues that may emerge as roadblocks to the realisation of our individual and common goals.”

President Akufo-Addo said the new office complex, named the “Employer’s House,” reflected progress, innovation and inclusive prosperity and stood as a symbol of shared commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous business community.

The office complex, according to the President, signifies the importance of workers who are the backbone of the country’s economy, driving development, innovation, employment, wealth creation and serving as the country’s engine of growth.

“The GEA has been a true partner in this endeavour, advocating for sound economic and social policies, promoting best labour practices and providing some invaluable support to businesses of all sizes,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo commended the GEA for championing interventions focused on deepening social dialogue and maintaining a peaceful industrial relations environment, which are the basis for enterprise sustainability, attracting investments, a stable labour market and overall national development.

He urged employers in the country to fully utilise the new office complex to network, share information and brainstorm innovative solutions for business owners.

“It must also be a springboard for Ghanaian businesses to expand their reach and conquer new markets through the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose Secretariat we are privileged to host in Ghana and other bilateral and multilateral trade agreements,” the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo assured employers of the government’s utmost priority of creating a conducive and business-friendly environment for businesses to thrive.

Mr Daniel Acheampong, CEO of the GEA, said the office complex was a declaration of the Association’s identity and purpose.

He said the office complex, which would serve as the nerve of the GEA operations, would also provide a conducive environment for employers to convene, strategise and make decisions that would augment the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses.