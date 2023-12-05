Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GH¢20million capitation grant arrears disbursed — Dr. Adutwum

Education GH20million capitation grant arrears disbursed — Dr. Adutwum
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

GH¢20million has been disbursed to settle capitation grant arrears for public basic schools.

The scheme, designed to replace parental fees in public basic schools, aims to enhance education accessibility and support school performance improvements.

Addressing concerns about delayed payments affecting education at the basic level, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum informed Parliament that efforts have been undertaken to address the arrears.

"Capitation grant arrears of GH¢15 million were disbursed to schools in May 2023, and the remaining arrears of last year amounting to GH¢20 million have been released by the Ministry of Finance and are currently being processed for disbursement", he said.

In addition, he informed the house that "GH¢4.2 million of this year’s capitation is also being processed for disbursement."

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng

2 hours ago

Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuye reveals Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuy...

2 hours ago

Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of Directors Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of D...

2 hours ago

CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case

2 hours ago

24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey 24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey

2 hours ago

UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the STCleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama sabotaged galamsey fight for votes in 2020 election, reason our fight sti...

2 hours ago

Alex Segbefia Gamalsey has gotten worse under NPP gov’t due to lack of political will to fight...

3 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng has become a cancer which cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy relation between law enforcement and judiciary with his anti-judiciary comments– Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng has become a ‘cancer’ which cannot be allowed to metastasise heal...

3 hours ago

Kissi Agyebengs press conference done with malicious intent to incite the public against the judiciary – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng’s press conference done with malicious intent to incite the publi...

Just in....
body-container-line