GH¢20million capitation grant arrears disbursed — Dr. Adutwum

GH¢20million has been disbursed to settle capitation grant arrears for public basic schools.

The scheme, designed to replace parental fees in public basic schools, aims to enhance education accessibility and support school performance improvements.

Addressing concerns about delayed payments affecting education at the basic level, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum informed Parliament that efforts have been undertaken to address the arrears.

"Capitation grant arrears of GH¢15 million were disbursed to schools in May 2023, and the remaining arrears of last year amounting to GH¢20 million have been released by the Ministry of Finance and are currently being processed for disbursement", he said.

In addition, he informed the house that "GH¢4.2 million of this year’s capitation is also being processed for disbursement."

