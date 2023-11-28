Miss Health Ghana 23: Farida defies the odd to finish as 3rd runner-up

Farida Dauda, contestant no.8

The grand finale of Miss Health Ghana 2023 saw numerous and formidable contestants battle for the crown on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in the Greater Accra Region.

The fifth edition of Miss Health Ghana kick started on September 9, 2023 which brought together 15 various female talents across the country. The winner goes home with amazing prizes which include, an official car, ambassadorial deals and gifts from sponsors.

Besides, Codo, contestant number 6 was adjudged the winner of Miss Health Ghana 2023 with a total vote of 17,828; the highest in the contest for the year 2023 as Arab, contestant number 3 emerged the 1st Runner-up with 10,356 votes. Esinu, contestant number 5 settled for the 2nd Runner-up position with a total vote of 9,306 to complete the top 3.

Surprisingly, Farida Dauda, contestant number 8 leapfrogged six other ladies to arrive as the 3rd Runner-up despite having the second least votes of 840 on the night. Elsewhere, Dora, contestant number 9 who boasts 11,830 votes settled for the final slot in the top 5 as Tori (6,696 votes), Enyonam (587 votes), Mable (1,650 votes), Joycie (870 votes), and Abena (1,739 votes) eventually missed out in the top 5.

According to reports on individual honors, Arab, contestant number 3 won the Most Eloquent of the beauty cavalcade whereas Esinu, contestant number 5 won Miss Catwalk. University of Education, Winneba’s Farida won Best Talent as the crown queen Codo, contestant number 6 won the Beauty for Health Project. The event was fabulously hosted by Ohemaa Achia Agyekum and Afilola.

Meanwhile, talking about the challenges prior to the showdown, Gladys Akyere, former Miss Health Ghana said it is disappointing for the queens to reach their maximum heights due to their work schedules and the amount of money required to run the project.

Gladys noted that her outfit; Lamrock Agency intends to give 10,000 menstrual cups to people.