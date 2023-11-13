Supporting less privileged and making people smile is a worthy course - BKQ Founder

Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, Group Chairman for Allied Consortiums and Founder of BKQ Foundation has graced the 2023 Speech and Prize-Giving Day organised by Demonstration School For The Deaf at Mampong.

The event was held on Saturday, 11th November, 2023, at the school compound.

Chairman of BKQ Foundation, in his speech, expressed his elation and applauded the teachers and especially the students who have performed creditably well and need commendation in the bare face of challenges.

The foundation organised a feast for the entire school and donated a cash amount of GH¢50,000 to the school. This was in fulfilment of an earlier promise made by Mr. Quashie this year to support the activities of the school annually.

"The BKQ Foundation was formed with a steadfast commitment to making a positive impact in our communities, especially in the lives of those people facing unique challenges", he noted, highlighting the fact that the foundation "recognises the importance of advocacy, education, health and social development and our partnership with the deaf is a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals to reach their full potential", he emphasised.

According to Mr. Kofi Quashie, the gathering was not only to celebrate their achievements but to also acknowledge the spirit of resilience and strength exhibited by all the students.

However, he admitted the path of being deaf is rather a difficult one but also a path illuminated by unwavering determination and "the support by your teachers and the entire community of Mampong Akuapem".

The foundation Chair, acknowledging the presence of the chief and people of Mampong Akuapem at the durbar ground assured him, the head teacher and the entire student body of their continued support to the school.

"We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, irrespective of their circumstances", he affirmed, adding that his foundation would support the renovation of the dining hall and other facilities that needed some facelift as was enumerated by the headmaster in his speech.

"This occasion reminds us all that with the right support, there are no limits to what anybody can achieve. You're a proof that determination, perseverance and a supporting community can overcome any challenge', he averred.

In his concluding remarks, BKQ Foundation founder expressed his profound gratitude for the yeoman's job done by the teachers in nurturing these students.

To the students, he encouraged them "to dream big, work hard and believe in yourselves. You're the future and your potential is boundless", he noted, encouraging them that "you're not disabled but, you're uniquely abled and the future belongs to you."

Speech and prize-giving days are normally occasions earmarked to inspire, acknowledge and award deserving students who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour.