Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Odawna traders threaten naked protest if govt fails to renovate market

Odawna traders threaten naked protest if govt fails to renovate market
12.10.2023 LISTEN

Angry traders at the Odawna Market in Accra are threatening to stage a naked protest on November 18 if the government fails to fulfil its promise of renovating the market and addressing their demands.

In 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the market after a fire outbreak destroyed hundreds of stalls.

He assured that the government, through the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), would urgently provide support to the over 3,000 affected individuals.

Veronica Boakye, Chairperson at the Odawna Pedestrian Shopping Mall, expressed her dissatisfaction with the authorities’ response and the unfavourable business conditions, which had caused some traders to leave the market.

“We pay a ticket of GH2.50 a day. So we are doing everything within our means to support the government. But because we don’t have a spokesperson we have been neglected. So we will speak for ourselves God willing next month. All of us will do a naked demonstration to show all Ghanaians that we are losing our property.”

“God willing, next month, 18th November will be our birthday which marks the day when our market got burnt. But it won’t be a birthday where we will wear white but we will protest naked to press home our demands,” she stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

GJA mourns with J.A Kufuor over wife demise GJA mourns with J.A Kufuor over wife demise

36 minutes ago

Dr Ernest Addison pushes for speedy debt restructuring for G20 members Dr Ernest Addison pushes for speedy debt restructuring for G20 members

36 minutes ago

Capital Bank's Ato Essien jailed 15 years for stealing over GHC90million Capital Bank's Ato Essien jailed 15 years for stealing over GHC90million

1 hour ago

Mentally impaired mother delivers third born on the eve of Mental Health Day Mentally impaired mother delivers third born on the eve of Mental Health Day

2 hours ago

Professor Kingsley Nyarko Bawumiah will be the next to lead NPP — Kwadaso MP

2 hours ago

Severe crisis hit hundreds of residents in Mepe after Akosombo dam spillage Video Severe crisis hit hundreds of residents in Mepe after Akosombo dam spillage [Vid...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region must show NPP red card for lack of development – Prof. Adu-Gyamfi Ashanti Region must show NPP ‘red card’ for lack of development – Prof. Adu-Gyam...

2 hours ago

Odawna traders threaten naked protest if govt fails to renovate market Odawna traders threaten naked protest if govt fails to renovate market

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah accuses OSP of disrespecting court over Chief Justice petition Cecilia Dapaah accuses OSP of disrespecting court over Chief Justice petition

2 hours ago

Free SHS: Cheating in WASSCE high under Akufo-Addo govt – Clement Apaak Free SHS: Cheating in WASSCE high under Akufo-Addo gov’t – Clement Apaak

Just in....
body-container-line