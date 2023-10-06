Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Anglogold Ashanti holds graduation ceremony for 101 local youth apprentices in Obuasi

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal, ISD II Contributor
Regional News Anglogold Ashanti holds graduation ceremony for 101 local youth apprentices in Obuasi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Anglo-gold Ashanti, Obuasi mine has announced the successful completion and graduation of the 3rd batch of 101 young individuals from its youth Apprenticeship Programme which cost them not less than 3 million Ghana cedis.

These graduates drawn from the Mine's operational area spent a year enhancing their skills in welding and fabrications, Electrical Technician and Mechanical Technician at the Mac Partners Training Institute.

Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager of sustainability, AGA said when the Obuasi redevelopment project commenced, AngloGold Ashanti decided to chart a different path regarding local employment by learning from the best practices elsewhere.

He said this birthed the community youth apprenticeship program in 2020 which has given local youth the opportunity to undergo skills development training to prepare them for the job market.

The Senior Manager of Sustainability affirmed that the company believes that investing in education and vocational training of youths in its host communities will not only enhance the employability of beneficiaries but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of Obuasi.

"We are committed to sustain this program recognizing the impact it has on the economy of our host communities hence, we will train 100 people every year as enshrined in our 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan".

Seth Quaye, Managing Director of Mac Partners Training Institute said the graduates have acquired valuable knowledge and have also developed practical skills that are the backbone of industries and not only mining sectors but can also establish their own businesses.

"I advise the graduates to continue to practice as said, practice makes perfect, seek out opportunities to apply their skills, embrace challenges as a chance to grow," Mr. Quaye added.

Nana Baffour Mireku IV (Adansihene Gyaasehene) who represented the Adansihene lauded the efforts of AngloGold Ashanti to give practical knowledge and hands-on experience to the local youth.

He appealed to the company to expand the program to accommodate more of the youth who are looking for such opportunities.

Stephen Tecku, the Obuasi Municipal Coordinating Director who represented the Municipal Chief Executive also commended AngloGold Ashanti for sustaining the program for the past 3 years. He said the training program will enable the graduates to unlock doors of opportunities.

He appealed to the company to liaise with sub-contractors working with the Mine to extend employment opportunities to the graduates.

Lydia Obireboa Badu and Dasha Tawiah the best female graduate and the overall best student respectively spoke to the media after the event.

They praised AngloGold Ashanti for the training they have acquired, and the stipends given to them throughout the training.

They said the training has equipped them with the skills to be employable and to also set up their own businesses.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Issue necessary tax exemption waivers for immediate clearance of antiretroviral drugs – Minority to Finance Ministry Issue necessary tax exemption waivers for immediate clearance of antiretroviral ...

2 hours ago

Teacher exodus will get worse if challenges confronting teachers are not addressed – GNAT tells Akufo-Addo Teacher exodus will get worse if challenges confronting teachers are not address...

2 hours ago

'Be part of the national decision-making process, not mere spectators' —Togbe Afede to Asogli youth 'Be part of the national decision-making process, not mere spectators' — Togbe A...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoG: 'Refusal to submit petition to BoG head of security show of self-interest' —Atik Mohammed blasts NDC OccupyBoG: 'Refusal to submit petition to BoG head of security show of self-inte...

3 hours ago

HIV AIDS patients dying as Anti-Retroviral drugs shipment locked up over covid-19, ECOWAS and AU taxes HIV/ AIDS patients dying as Anti-Retroviral drugs shipment locked up over covid-...

3 hours ago

'NPP taken over by leaders who can insult more; they've lost their elite status' —Atik Mohammed 'NPP taken over by leaders who can insult more; they've lost their elite status'...

4 hours ago

If we talk about factors of inflation including food; BoG doesn't plant maize or plantain to determine that—Akosua Manu “If we talk about factors of inflation including food; BoG doesn't plant maize o...

4 hours ago

OccupyBOGdemo: Dr. Addison is not solely to blame for economy challenges; it's Russia-Ukraine war— Akosua Manu #OccupyBOGdemo: Dr. Addison is not solely to blame for economy challenges; it's ...

4 hours ago

It's a reality MPs are being threatened to show loyalty to an establishment candidate—Kennedy Agyapong reveals It's a reality MP’s are being threatened to show loyalty to an establishment can...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to passage of Affirmative Action Bill Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to passage of Affirmative Action Bill

Just in....
body-container-line