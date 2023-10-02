ModernGhana logo
'NDC, NPP's claim to make Ghana a better place is a big joke; a complete disaster' — Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has strongly criticized both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for claiming to make Ghana a better place.

She described these claims as a "joke" and a "complete disaster" citing the bad leadership of both parties.

Nana Aba Anamoah's comments is in reaction to a Twitter user named Abbah Kojo Harrison, who inquired about the suitability of John Mahama for the presidency and sought her opinion on who could effectively deliver the nation.

In her reaction on X, formerly called Twitter, Nana Aba expressed her belief that both the NDC and the NPP have fallen short in terms of managing the economy well.

She wrote, “You keep typing JM and NDC under my posts because you need your bosses to see that you’re working.

“What I’m telling you is that, NDC’s claim to make Ghana better is a big joke and they know it.

“The NPP on the other hand is a complete disaster and they know it.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

