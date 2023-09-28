ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 BECE and WASSCE results may be delayed due to GHS33 million government owes — Nutsu Kortoe

Education 2023 BECE and WASSCE results may be delayed due to GHS33 million government owes — Nutsu Kortoe
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Peter Kwasi Nutsu Kortoe, Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee and MP for Akatsi North has warned of potential delays in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) marking of exam questions due to unpaid government debt.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, September 27, Mr. Kortoe revealed that government owes over GHS33 million to WAEC, which is negatively impacting its operations.

"For almost two to three years, the situation is becoming very bad. The government is not releasing money to WAEC regularly, and it's affecting the conduct of the examinations," the MP said.

He further disclosed that WAEC has no funds to commence the marking of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers conducted in August and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) completed in October.

"The 2023 WASSCE is over but my information is that there's no money for them to go ahead to the next phase of the process which is marking the Scripts BECE was conducted in August and there's no money for WAEC to conduct the marking of the BECE either,” he reported.

According to the Ranking Member, the allowance for the 2022 exams is in arrears.

"Even the 2022 WAEC examinations are still in arrears; much of the money is yet to be paid," he revealed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

You can change your party but your NPP traits are still visible — Felix Kwakye jabs Alan You can change your party but your NPP traits are still visible — Felix Kwakye j...

2 hours ago

Allotey Jacobsleft and Alan Kyerematen Alan’s NPP exit: He’s leading himself to doom; he doesn’t have the numbers — All...

2 hours ago

Stop attacking Alan, identify NPP people following him and bring them back —Sylvester Tetteh ‘Stop attacking Alan, identify NPP people following him and bring them back’ — S...

2 hours ago

2023 BECE and WASSCE results may be delayed due to GHS33 million government owes — Nutsu Kortoe 2023 BECE and WASSCE results may be delayed due to GHS33 million government owes...

2 hours ago

Dont remove Alans paraphernalia; wait for directives from national office —NPPs national organizer ‘Don’t remove Alan’s paraphernalia; wait for directives from national office’ — ...

3 hours ago

Success is rewarded with patience; it took me 21 years to be national chairman — Stephen Ntim to Alan Success is rewarded with patience; it took me 21 years to be national chairman —...

3 hours ago

Your reason for quitting NPP senseless; you always quit when results dont favor you —Nana Akomea fires Alan ‘Your reason for quitting NPP senseless; you always quit when results don’t favo...

3 hours ago

Whether Bawumia or Alan; the value is the same — Sam George Whether Bawumia or Alan; the value is the same — Sam George

4 hours ago

You're a crybaby who wants to be breastfed; you lost your balls long ago —Koku Anyidoho jabs Alan for solo movement ‘You're a crybaby who wants to be breastfed; you lost your balls long ago’ — Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line