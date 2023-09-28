2023 BECE and WASSCE results may be delayed due to GHS33 million government owes — Nutsu Kortoe

Peter Kwasi Nutsu Kortoe, Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee and MP for Akatsi North has warned of potential delays in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) marking of exam questions due to unpaid government debt.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, September 27, Mr. Kortoe revealed that government owes over GHS33 million to WAEC, which is negatively impacting its operations.

"For almost two to three years, the situation is becoming very bad. The government is not releasing money to WAEC regularly, and it's affecting the conduct of the examinations," the MP said.

He further disclosed that WAEC has no funds to commence the marking of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers conducted in August and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) completed in October.

"The 2023 WASSCE is over but my information is that there's no money for them to go ahead to the next phase of the process which is marking the Scripts BECE was conducted in August and there's no money for WAEC to conduct the marking of the BECE either,” he reported.

According to the Ranking Member, the allowance for the 2022 exams is in arrears.

"Even the 2022 WAEC examinations are still in arrears; much of the money is yet to be paid," he revealed.