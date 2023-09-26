We apologize for network outage; we’re fixing technical issues – MTN Ghana to customers

MTN Ghana customers have been facing widespread service disruptions due to what the company described as a "technical challenge."

Frustrated customers took to social media to complain of inability to access mobile data, make calls, send SMS messages or use Mobile Money services for several hours on Tuesday, September 26.

The network outage affected customers across Ghana, causing major disruptions of personal and business activities that rely on MTN's services.

In a statement to customers, MTN acknowledged that many users were "experiencing intermittent challenges accessing data, voice and MoMo services".

"MTN apologizes for the intermittent challenges a cross-section of customers are experiencing in accessing data, voice and MoMo services. This is as a result of a technical challenge," the statement read.

The company said its engineers “are working to resolve the issue. We will keep customers updated when the issue is resolved.”