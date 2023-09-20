ModernGhana logo
Practice the democracy and equality you preach – Akufo-Addo to UN General Assembly

President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged global leaders, particularly Europe and the United States to practice what they preach with regard to democracy, equality, and good governance.

President Akufo-Addo told the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that justice and fairness should not be sacrificed under the guise of democracy, equality, and good governance.

He warned that the rebuilding of global trust among UN member states and the restoration of stability and prosperity will face major hurdles if these three cardinals are left to only developing countries to practice.

“We cannot continue to preach democracy, equality and good governance around the globe; we cannot insist on peace and justice in the world when our global organisation is seen by the majority of its members and the people of the world as hampered by an unjust and unfair structure.

“Mr. President, the Assembly has quite properly chosen the rebuilding of trust as critical in restoring stability and prosperity to our world. We cannot rebuild that trust when the organisation that should bind us is seen by many as helping to perpetuate an unfair world order, which is reinforced by an inequitable, dysfunctional global financial architecture.”

“Ghana still believes that this Organisation provides the best vehicle for the world to manage its hydra-headed problems, but it can only function effectively, and meet our expectations, when we reform the pillars upon which it rests; anything short of that will continue to undermine its credibility,” Akufo-Addo added.

