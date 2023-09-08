ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Climate finance: nearly US$3 trillion needed to implement Africa's NDCs

By Economic Commission for Africa - United Nations
Climate Climate finance: nearly US3 trillion needed to implement Africa's NDCs
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nairobi, 04 September 2023 (ECA) - This figure was discussed at the eleventh Conference on Climate Change and African Development (CCDA11) during a session on climate finance, moderated by Harsen Nyambe of the African Union Commission.

There is a substantial financial gap in climate finance in Africa. Yet climate disasters cost between 5 and 15% of GDP each year. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the implementation of African Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) requires nearly $3 trillion, including about $2.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030.

With the support of developed countries and the private sector, Africa must take ownership and define its energy transition to meet these challenges. The continent has abundant renewable energy resources, potential for green hydrogen production, essential minerals for renewable energy products, and natural capital for carbon sequestration.

Jean-Paul Adam, at the Office of the Special Advisor on Africa (OSSA) said ECA has worked closely with member states to support the green transition through efforts such as the Sustainable Debt Coalition (SDC), and emerging debt-for-nature swaps to close the financial gap. Africa's rich marine ecosystem is also at the centre of concerns, with initiatives such as the Great Blue Wall, which promotes sustainability and job creation.

Stephen Funso of the African Development Bank (AfDB) stressed that adaptation is a priority for Africa. The AfDB's approach is to increase resources for priority sectors. According to Stephen Funso, the Bank will continue to strengthen and mobilize resources in each country. To finance resilience, innovative solutions are the key priority to engage the private sector.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Captain Ibrahim Traore, centre, took power nearly a year ago, in Burkina Faso's second coup of 2022. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT AFP Burkina arrests three soldiers over 'plot' against regime

1 hour ago

International Literacy Day: Ayawaso West has the lowest illiteracy rate in Ghana – GSS International Literacy Day: Ayawaso West has the lowest illiteracy rate in Ghana...

1 hour ago

WR: Two robbers arrested by Police at a mining company in Bogoso after gun battle W/R: Two robbers arrested by Police at a mining company in Bogoso after gun batt...

1 hour ago

International Literacy Day: Tamale has 123,455 illiterates; the highest of all districts in the country – GSS International Literacy Day: Tamale has 123,455 illiterates; the highest of all d...

4 hours ago

Plot against IGP: Akufo-Addo needs to push Dampare to step aside – Security expert Plot against IGP: Akufo-Addo needs to push Dampare to step aside – Security expe...

6 hours ago

Pastor sobs in court after discharging pump action gun Pastor sobs in court after discharging pump action gun

6 hours ago

Williams Akanyele Former NDC Vice Chairman shot dead at Nabango-Chiana/Paga

6 hours ago

Highways Authority to remove destroyed toll booths on Tema motorway Highways Authority to remove destroyed toll booths on Tema motorway

6 hours ago

Fixing Tema motorway not a priority of Akufo-Addo govt – Agbodza Fixing Tema motorway not a priority of Akufo-Addo govt – Agbodza

7 hours ago

Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer — Prof. Kobby Mensah Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer —...

Just in....
body-container-line