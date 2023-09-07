Happy birthday to legendary Rev. Kusi Boateng who marks the first of his two birthdays today – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that he is ready for another round of a showdown with Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng in court.

This is contained in a statement wishing the Board Secretary for the National Cathedral a happy birthday.

In his statement shared on Facebook, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he wishes Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng divine mercies on the occasion of the first of his two birthdays.

“Today, 7th September marks the first birthday for this year of our legendary friend, the Very Rev. Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng of Akufo-Addo’s cathedral fame.

“Sending him special wishes of heavenly blessings & divine mercies,” the North Tongu MP said.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added that he will remember to celebrate Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng on the mysterious occasion of his 2nd birthday this year which will fall on December 30.

Unfazed by recent appeals filed by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, Samuel Okudzeto further states that he looks forward to another riveting round of legal battles, and more volcanic revelations.