02.09.2023 Social News

Ghana Police introduce digital system to acquire police clearance report

02.09.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has introduced a digital platform to improve efficiency and accessibility in acquiring a police clearance report.

The system which would help applicants to apply for the police clearance certificates online through eservices.police.gov.gh had been a shift from the traditional process that involved embassy notifications, applying in person, and waiting for ten days.

The certificate would help verify the absence of criminal records and would be important for visa applicants and travellers.

The new digital platform which had been in operation on a pilot phase in specific regions had increased efficiency and given convenience for applicants and would be rolled out on a nationwide basis after a successful pilot phase.

To access the digital service, applicants must first register with an account on eservices.police.gov.gh.

Once registered, applicants would have to select the desired service type, provide their personal information, and securely make payments through the official government payment platform, Ghana.Gov Applicants would then schedule an appointment and visit the designated centre to have their fingerprints digitally scanned using advanced livescan technology.

This modern approach would eliminate the conventional method involving manual ink fingerprinting using rollers and slabs, which often require applicants to travel to police regions.

Before this digital advancement, there were some persistent challenges for individuals residing outside Accra with delays occurring due to the processing of applications that had not been promptly transferred to the central processing unit in Accra.

The manual scanning of ink fingerprints on paper at the CID Headquarters had also contributed to delays and issues such as loss of receipts, incorrect spelling of names on receipts, and difficulty in tracking application statuses.

The technological advancement had leapt the Police Service significantly in modernizing and streamlining administrative procedures for the benefit of the public.

GNA

