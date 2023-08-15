ModernGhana logo
2023 Top 100 Ghana's Women Board Directors honoured

Africa’s foremost PR and ratings firm, Avance Media, has announced the inaugural Top 100 Ghana's Women Board Directors list for 2023.

The honoring of the women which is in partnership with Acreaty Ghana was motivated by women who are breaking the Glass ceiling and overcoming the often invisible barriers taking into consideration SDG #5 which advocates for Gender equality and women Empowerment.

At a News Conference to announce and unveil the women who made it to the list in Accra on Monday, the Founder of Avance Media, Mr. Prince Akpah explained that this ground breaking initiative aims at highlighting the exceptional contributions of women who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and impact within their respective industries.

He said the Top 100 Ghana's Women Board Directors list is a testament to the remarkable achievements of women leaders who continue to pave the way for others.

“Their dedication, expertise, and impact are instrumental in shaping the future of corporate leadership in Ghana. We believe that celebrating their accomplishments will inspire more gender-inclusive boardrooms and contribute to a diverse and prosperous business landscape”, Mr. Akpah emphasized.

He later explained that the selection process for the Top 100 Ghana's Women Board Directors was rigorous, considering a comprehensive range of criteria such as experience, education, board tenure, industry expertise, leadership capabilities, notable impact, awards and recognition, as well as public presence.

“The research revealed that women hold 28% of board positions in Ghana, compared to the global average of 20% as indicated by The Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance. The report further showed that within the 52 Ghanaian companies listed, only 10 have women serving as their board chairs. Notably, 42% of the women on the list hold positions on bank boards”, Mr. Akpah disclosed.

Giving an overview of the maiden Ghana Board Diversity Awards which also forms part of the 2023 Ghana’s Women Board Directors ranking, the Founder revealed that Media General was recognized as the Best Gender-Inclusive Board (private), while Exim Bank Ghana and the Ghana Revenue Authority clinched the title of Best Gender-Inclusive Board (public).

He said these awards underscore the efforts of Ghanaian companies in championing gender diversity within their leadership structures.

The event also saw panel discussions amongst the Board Chair of Old Mutual Ghana, Madam Hellen Amarquaye; President / Council Chair of the Institute of Directors-Ghana, Rev. (Mrs.) Angela Carmen Appiah (FIoD); and CEO of Acreaty Ghana, Elsie Appau-Klu whose insights highlighted the significance of women's contributions to effective corporate governance.

Below is the full list of Avance Media’s Top 100 Ghana’s Women Board Directors for 2023

1. Abena Amoah || Central Securities Depository

2. Abena Osei-Poku || Ghana Stock Exchange (c)

3. Abiola Bawuah || UBA Ghana
4. Adelaide Ahwireng || Ghana Revenue Authority

5. Adwoa Nyantakyiwa Annan || Fidelity Bank Ghana

6. Afua Adubea Koranteng || OmniBSIC Bank Limited

7. Afua Asabea Asare (Dr.) || Exim Bank Ghana

8. Afua Djimi || Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd.

9. Akua Kuenyehia (Prof) || SC Bank Ghana
10. Akyaa Afreh Arhin Addo-Kufuor || OmniBSIC Bank Limited

11. Ama Boafo-Arthur (Dr.) || Graphic Communications Group

12. Ama Gyamfuah Abrefa || Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

13. Ama Sarpong Bawuah || Access Bank Ghana (c)

14. Ama Serwah Nerquaye Tetteh || Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

15. Angela Forson || GOIL Ghana
16. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Bank of Ghana
17. Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta (Prof) || EnteRprise Group

18. Angela Peasah || Unilever Ghana PLC
19. Augustina Amakye (Dr.) || First Atlantic Bank

20. Beatrice Bridget Ofei || First National Bank Ghana

21. Benonita Bismarck || GCNET
22. Carlien Dorcas Bou-Chedid (Ing.) || Electricity Company of Ghana

23. Catherine Quaidoo || Exim Bank Ghana
24. Christina Sutherland || SIC Insurance Company PLC

25. Comfort Ocran || Bank of Ghana
26. Cynthia Forson (Dr.) || Cal Bank
27. Dela Obeng-Sakyi || Ghana Revenue Authority

28. Edith Dankwa (Dr.) || Unilever Ghana PLC
29. Edith Uyovbukerhi || Old Mutual Ghana
30. Efua Ghartey || Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

31. Efua Preba Arkaah Greenstreet || Prudential Insurance

32. Elaine Sam || Media General
33. Elizabeth Akua Ohene || SSNIT (c)
34. Elsie Addo Awadzi || Bank of Ghana
35. Esi Tawia Addo-Ashong || Stanbic Bank Ghana (c)

36. Estelle Akofio-Sowah || Stanbic Bank Ghana

37. Ethel Cofie || Old Mutual Ghana
38. Eva Mends || Ghana Revenue Authority
39. Evelyn Duku || UMB Bank
40. Florence Larbi || Jospong Group
41. Frances Adu-Mante || Absa Bank Ghana (c)
42. Freda Yahan Duplan || Zenith Bank (c)
43. Gloria Adjoa Owusu || Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd.

44. Gloria Irene Amaki Payida || SSNIT
45. Grace Amey-Obeng || Media General
46. Hannah Brenda Amoateng || FBNBank Ghana
47. Helen Amarquaye || Old Mutual Ghana (c)
48. Helen Nankani || Cal Bank
49. Irene Baaba Hagan || GT Bank Ghana
50. Ivy Betur Naaso || SSNIT
51. Ivy Ruby Austin || Graphic Communications Group

52. Janet Akosua Gyasiwaa || Volta River Authority

53. Joyce Agyeman Attafuah || BOST
54. Joyce Rosalind Aryee (Dr.) || Volta River Authority

55. Juliana Addo-Yobo || Prudential Bank Limited

56. Juliana Asante || Societe Generale Ghana
57. Juliette Modupe Tuakli (Dr.) || Zenith Bank

58. Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh || Prudential Insurance

59. Laurette Korkor Otchere || Societe Generale Ghana

60. Lisa Afua Serwah Mensah || Fidelity Bank Ghana

61. Lydia Essah || GCB Bank
62. Lynn Allotey Gadzekpo || National Investment Bank Limited

63. Maata Opare || Electricity Company of Ghana

64. Mabel A. Amoatemaa Sarpong || GOIL Ghana
65. Magdalene Harley || Donewell Insurance
66. Maidie Elizabeth Arkutu || GT Bank Ghana
67. Mansa Nettey || Zen Petroleum
68. Margaret Boateng Sekyere || Societe Generale Ghana (c)

69. Margaret Ekua Prah || Ghana Investment Promotion Council

70. Marian Barnor || Multimedia Ghana
71. Mary Boakye || Development Bank Ghana
72. Maureen Abla Amematekpor || Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd.

73. Muriel Susan Edusei || Prudential Bank Limited (c)

74. Naana Nsafoah Sarpong || Electricity Company of Ghana

75. Nana Adwoa Dokua || COCOBOD
76. Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III || GCB Bank
77. Nana Ama Botchway || MTN Ghana
78. Nana Ama Tima Boakye || Bui Power Authority

79. Nana Yaa Owusu-Ansah || Unilever Ghana PLC

80. Nora Bannerman Abbott || Ghana Investment Promotion Council

81. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong (Prof) || Graphic Communications Group (c)

82. Pamela Djamson-Tettey || SIC Insurance Company PLC

83. Patience Akyianu || Ecobank Ghana
84. Patience Asante || First Atlantic Bank
85. Pearl Nkrumah || Access Bank Ghana
86. Rebecca Acquaah-Arhin (Dr.) || Bui Power Authority

87. Rebecca Lomo Atswei || Starlife Assurance

88. Regina Ohene-Darko Adutwum (Dr.) || Bank of Ghana

89. Rosalind Nana Emela Kainyah || Cal Bank
90. Rosemary Beryl Archer || Ghana Free Zones Authority

91. Rosemary Yeboah || Ecobank Ghana
92. Rosie Ebe Arthur || MTN Ghana
93. Rosy Fynn || First National Bank Ghana
94. Sarah-Mary Frimpong || Stanbic Bank Ghana

95. Susana Alo (Dr.) || Ghana Free Zones Authority

96. Teresa Effie Cooke || OmniBSIC Bank Limited

97. Thelma Efua Quaye || First Atlantic Bank
98. Theresa Afua Ayoade || Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund

99. Victoria Barth || Prudential Bank Limited

100. Yvette Adounvo Atekpe || Access Bank Ghana

Just in....
body-container-line