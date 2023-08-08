ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Students in public schools don’t pay BECE registration fees – Education Ministry

Education Students in public schools dont pay BECE registration fees – Education Ministry
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Communications Director for the Ministry of Education (MoE) Kwasi Kwarteng has reiterated that students in basic and public schools are not required to pay examination registration fees.

This comes on the back of reports that students of the Buduatta Basic School could not find the index numbers on Monday, 7 August 2023 when they went to write the Basic School Certificate Examination (BECE) because the headmaster of the school, allegedly squandered the registration fees of the students hence failing to register them for the exam.

Reacting to the incident, the Communications Director of the MoE, explained that as part of efforts to ensure quality education, students in public schools are covered by government and therefore do not need to pay registration fees for the BECE.

Mr Kwarteng therefore called on parents whose wards are enrolled in public basic schools to contact the GES when they need clarity on issues regarding the welfare of their wards to avoid misconceptions.

“Government has taken charge of everything regarding students feeding, uniforms, and the component includes examination schools for students in basic schools to SHS.

“So when it comes to registration for the exams, students in public schools, are not expected to pay for the BECE and WASSCE,” Mr Kwarteng stated.

He noted that: “Hearing about the allegations of Head teachers charging to the extent that some students are unable to pay, is mind baffling. The GES is however looking into it.”

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

New on WhatsApp - Screen Share Landscape Mode on Video Calls New on WhatsApp - Screen Share & Landscape Mode on Video Calls

49 minutes ago

Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at gunpoint Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at g...

49 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH2million bail Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH¢2million ...

49 minutes ago

GRA to implement 10 withholding tax on gaming winnings August 15 GRA to implement 10% withholding tax on gaming winnings August 15

49 minutes ago

MUSIGA elections slapped with injunction MUSIGA elections slapped with injunction

49 minutes ago

NPP Primaries: OB Amoah endorses Bawumia NPP Primaries: OB Amoah endorses Bawumia

49 minutes ago

Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public

49 minutes ago

Kumasi South Hospital staff rejects former KATH CEO Kumasi South Hospital staff rejects former KATH CEO

49 minutes ago

NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan Kyerematen NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan...

2 hours ago

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin I’m highest ranked NDC member – Bagbin

Just in....
body-container-line