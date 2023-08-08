Students in public schools don’t pay BECE registration fees – Education Ministry

The Communications Director for the Ministry of Education (MoE) Kwasi Kwarteng has reiterated that students in basic and public schools are not required to pay examination registration fees.

This comes on the back of reports that students of the Buduatta Basic School could not find the index numbers on Monday, 7 August 2023 when they went to write the Basic School Certificate Examination (BECE) because the headmaster of the school, allegedly squandered the registration fees of the students hence failing to register them for the exam.

Reacting to the incident, the Communications Director of the MoE, explained that as part of efforts to ensure quality education, students in public schools are covered by government and therefore do not need to pay registration fees for the BECE.

Mr Kwarteng therefore called on parents whose wards are enrolled in public basic schools to contact the GES when they need clarity on issues regarding the welfare of their wards to avoid misconceptions.

“Government has taken charge of everything regarding students feeding, uniforms, and the component includes examination schools for students in basic schools to SHS.

“So when it comes to registration for the exams, students in public schools, are not expected to pay for the BECE and WASSCE,” Mr Kwarteng stated.

He noted that: “Hearing about the allegations of Head teachers charging to the extent that some students are unable to pay, is mind baffling. The GES is however looking into it.”

