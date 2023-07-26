National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH¢2.6m payment to Kusi Boateng's company

Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has ruled in favour of proceeding with its investigations into the payment of GH¢2.6 million to JNS Talent, a company owned by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, who is also the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

The Finance Minister and Rev. Kusi Boateng had raised preliminary objections regarding the matter, but these objections have been dismissed by CHRAJ.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu. The complaint raised concerns over the payment of the substantial amount to JNS Talent, which is owned by a key figure within the National Cathedral project.

As the investigation continues, the public awaits further updates from CHRAJ regarding its findings. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications, considering the substantial sum of money involved and the involvement of key individuals in the National Cathedral project.

In January 2023, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, submitted a formal petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). The petition called for an investigation into Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng, who serves as the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees. The allegations leveled against Rev. Kusi-Boateng include accusations of conflict of interest and the possession of multiple identities, along with other alleged criminal dealings.

The petition, received by the two Deputy Commissioners of CHRAJ, also raised concerns about a cash transfer of GH¢2.6 million from the National Cathedral Secretariat to a company known as JNS Talent Centre Limited. Notably, JNS Talent Centre Limited is reportedly owned by Rev. Kusi-Boateng under the secondary identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

—Classfmonline.com