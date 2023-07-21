ModernGhana logo
Minister’s stolen money: They have millions of dollars, cedis under their beds as Ghanaians suffer – Bawah Mogtari

Politics Joyce Bawah Mogtari
Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a Special Aide to former President John Mahama has waded into the conversation around the huge cash stolen from the home of the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The monies in question are $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian Cedis.

In her post on Twitter, Bawah Mogtari said there are millions of dollars and cedis under the beds of government officials of President Akufo-Addo’s administration while Ghanaians suffer.

“So so much wealth under their beds, millions of dollars and Cedis, a potpourri of currencies, and yes Ghanaians are still suffering, Debt exchanges, hardships and haircuts galore! Pray tell us what is Nana Akufo-Addo going to do please,” the Special Aide to ex-President John Dramani Mahama said.

For former President John Dramani Mahama, the huge sum of money stolen from the Sanitation Minister is scandalous.

He is of the view that even if the money was genuinely acquired, why would the Minister keep the cash at home?

“$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home? Scandalous!! Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home? Will President Akufo-Addo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration?” John Mahama questioned in a post on Twitter.

