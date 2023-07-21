ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Why give Rev Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport; speaks so low of the presidency’—Jantuah

Headlines Why give Rev Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport; speaks so low of the presidency—Jantuah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Chairman of the Political Committee of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP) Kwame Jantuah has questioned the intention of President Akufo-Addo in granting Rev. Kusi Boateng/ Adu Gyamfi a diplomatic passport.

According to Mr. Jantuah, it is surprising that the government will issue a diplomatic passport to anyone without background check like Rev. Kusi Boateng who is holding double identity.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on July 21 h stated, “In this country, there are quite a number of people who have a diplomatic passport but have nothing to do with the state.”

He added, “What happened? Why anybody who is not a diplomat should be given a diplomatic passport? Maybe yes the Ministers of State, the President, the Vice President maybe that category of people, parliamentarians maybe but why should Rev Kusi Boateng be given a diplomatic passport? What is so difficult in using your own passport in applying for a visa?"

“If the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin decides he needs to travel, will he not post an application earlier and do you think if the Speaker post an application to the American embassy they will deny him? So I do not understand how Rev Kusi Boateng should be given a diplomatic passport because in this country there are quite a number of people with a diplomatic passport who don’t merit it,” Lawyer Kwame Jantuah stated.

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency on Twitter in a series of posts has accused President Akufo-Addo, his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo, and Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare of the double identity scheme of Secretary of the National Cathedral of Ghana Board of Trustee Rev Kusi Boateng.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has obtained documents from the presidency to ascertain the fact.

The MP stressed that the presidency got to know about the scheme of the Man of God during the presidential approval process to grant him a diplomatic passport.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo holds talks with Sergio Mattarella to strengthen Ghana, Italy relations Akufo-Addo holds talks with Sergio Mattarella to strengthen Ghana, Italy relatio...

33 minutes ago

Leaked IGP tape: Bugri Naabus comments justify our call for probe – Minority Leaked IGP tape: Bugri Naabu’s comments justify our call for probe – Minority

46 minutes ago

Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea Left, Boakye Agyarko Middle and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Right Boakye Agyarko nails Gabby, Atta Akyea in Ameri Power Plant renegotiation saga

1 hour ago

Why didnt you bank the money if it was legitimately acquired – Franklin Cudjoe questions Cecilia Dapaah over US1 million, 300,000, millions of cedi stashed at home Why didn’t you bank the money if it was legitimately acquired – Franklin Cudjoe ...

1 hour ago

Why give Rev Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport; speaks so low of the presidency—Jantuah ‘Why give Rev Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport; speaks so low of the presidenc...

1 hour ago

It's clear presidency failed to conduct any due diligence on RevKusi Boateng; this is shocking— Lawyer Jantuah ‘It's clear presidency failed to conduct any due diligence on Rev/Kusi Boateng; ...

1 hour ago

Abraham Amaliba Rev Kusi Boateng saga: Double identity individuals are drug barons; let’s not ro...

1 hour ago

More girls smoke cigarettes, use shisha daily than men in Ghana —Report reveals More girls smoke cigarettes, use shisha daily than men in Ghana — Report reveals

2 hours ago

Is your home a bank? – Apaak jabs Abena Dapaah for keeping 1 million, 300,000 and millions of cedi at home ‘Is your home a bank?‘ – Apaak jabs Abena Dapaah for keeping $1 million, €300,00...

2 hours ago

A whole state agency budget kept in your bedroom — Dafeamekpor slams Abena Dapaah for keeping 1m, 300k and millions of cedis at home A whole state agency budget kept in your bedroom — Dafeamekpor slams Abena Dapaa...

Just in....
body-container-line