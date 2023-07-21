‘Why give Rev Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport; speaks so low of the presidency’—Jantuah

Chairman of the Political Committee of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP) Kwame Jantuah has questioned the intention of President Akufo-Addo in granting Rev. Kusi Boateng/ Adu Gyamfi a diplomatic passport.

According to Mr. Jantuah, it is surprising that the government will issue a diplomatic passport to anyone without background check like Rev. Kusi Boateng who is holding double identity.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on July 21 h stated, “In this country, there are quite a number of people who have a diplomatic passport but have nothing to do with the state.”

He added, “What happened? Why anybody who is not a diplomat should be given a diplomatic passport? Maybe yes the Ministers of State, the President, the Vice President maybe that category of people, parliamentarians maybe but why should Rev Kusi Boateng be given a diplomatic passport? What is so difficult in using your own passport in applying for a visa?"

“If the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin decides he needs to travel, will he not post an application earlier and do you think if the Speaker post an application to the American embassy they will deny him? So I do not understand how Rev Kusi Boateng should be given a diplomatic passport because in this country there are quite a number of people with a diplomatic passport who don’t merit it,” Lawyer Kwame Jantuah stated.

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency on Twitter in a series of posts has accused President Akufo-Addo, his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo, and Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare of the double identity scheme of Secretary of the National Cathedral of Ghana Board of Trustee Rev Kusi Boateng.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has obtained documents from the presidency to ascertain the fact.

The MP stressed that the presidency got to know about the scheme of the Man of God during the presidential approval process to grant him a diplomatic passport.