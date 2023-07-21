ModernGhana logo
‘It's clear presidency failed to conduct any due diligence on Rev/Kusi Boateng; this is shocking’— Lawyer Jantuah

Chairman of the Political Committee of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP) Lawyer Kwame Jantuah has expressed shock at an appointment given to Rev Kusi Boateng to occupy public office without any due diligence conducted by the office of the president.

According to lawyer Jantuah, a high-ranking office of the Presidency being involved in the issue of double identity is shocking.

Speaking on the latest documents released by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa about the presidency involved in the double identity of Rev Kusi Boateng on July 21, he said “There should be somebody there whose responsibility to do due diligence on anybody appointed in the Presidency.”

He stated, “We have different birthdays for both names and different mothers for both names so you ask the question, what is the intention of having these two? So having said this when the letter got to the Presidency the Presidency is not just any individual but an office, there should be somebody there whose responsibility it is to do due diligence, anybody that the government appoints."

“You need to see the background of anybody coming, what have they done in the past, all that, these need to be done. So I ask the question, was this done before the president signed his signature to the letter? Was the real due diligence done? We need to find out? When such letters get to the presidency, what is the process or procedure that will make the president grant such a request? Obviously, there was no due diligence,” Lawyer Kwame Jantuah stated.

NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicted President Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, and the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo for being aware of the alleged double identity of Rev. Kusi Boateng, also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has obtained documents from the Presidency which confirm that President Akufo-Addo, his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo, and Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare all knew about the double identity scheme of Secretary of the National Cathedral of Ghana Board of Trustee.

The MP stressed that the presidency got to know about the scheme of the Man of God during the presidential approval process to grant him a diplomatic passport.

In a series of posts on his Twitter handle, the NDC MP said the presidency did not raise objections on conduct which the Human Rights Court has described as bordering on criminality.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

