SNV Ghana organizes 2023 edition of GrEEn Regional Trade show in Kejetia Market

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Ministry of Trade and Industry has commended the Netherlands Development Organisation SNV for organizing trade shows for small businesses within the circular economy.

According to the Ministry, SNV's contribution to Ghana's green economy cannot be underemphasized, hence the need to recognize them as a key partner who has supported government over the years in the country’s quest to develop eco-friendly products.

The Ashanti Regional Director at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr Osman Mamuda said this when he officially opened the 2023 edition of the GrEEn Regional Trade show at Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The 3-day tradeshow under the theme, "Sustainable Trade Investment, the future for the Ghanaian Economy" began on Friday July 13, 2023 in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, GIZ Ghana, Association of Ghana Industry and Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).

Mr Mamuda after his engagement with the small businesses at the event said he was impressed with the exhibitions.

He reiterated government’s commitment to building the capacities of the businesses.

A Senior Incubation and Acceleration Advisor for the SNV GrEEn Project, Genevieve Parker Twum on the sidlines of the event said over 50 small and medium scale GrEEn businesses in the Ashanti region were given the opportunity to showcase their eco-friendly products to the public.

The SNV Regional Trade Show she noted is aimed at promoting GrEEn products and services to boost the growth of the local economy and also support sustainable start-ups and SMEs in the GrEEn sector for job creation.

The exhibitors were selected from businesses in the agriculture, renewable energy and energy efficiency and water, sanitation and hygiene sectors.

Items on display at the event included attires and accessories made with African fabrics and plastic wastes, beauty and hair products and eco-friendly electrical appliances.

